Assam, Meghalaya To Set Up Committees To Resolve Border Disputes

Assam and Meghalaya governments have decided to set up committees, headed by cabinet ministers of each state, to resolve interstate border dispute.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma on Friday announced the decision at a joint press conference in Guwahati.

The chief ministers said the committees will aim at resolving the border disputes in a phased manner in six of the 12 disputed sites initially.

Each panel will have five members, including a cabinet minister of each state besides bureaucrats, Sarma said, adding that local representatives may be part of a committee.

Members of both the panels will visit the sites, interact with civil society members and complete discussions within 30 days.

Five aspects, which are to be considered to resolve the disputes, are historical evidence, ethnicity, administrative convenience, mood and sentiments of the people concerned and contiguity of land, Sangma said.

"In principle, we will try to find a solution within the framework of these five aspects", he said.

The six disputed sites taken up in the first phase are Tarabari, Gijang, Phalia, Baklapara, Pilingkata and Khanapara.

These areas fall in Cachar, Kamrup Metro and Kamrup Rural districts in Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya.

