January 20, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Assam Elections To Be Held Keeping CBSE Exams, Bihu In Mind: Election Commission

Assam Elections To Be Held Keeping CBSE Exams, Bihu In Mind: Election Commission

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Wednesday said that 2021 Assam assembly elections will be held keeping in mind the Rongali Bihu festival and CBSE board exams.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Assam Elections To Be Held Keeping CBSE Exams, Bihu In Mind: Election Commission
File photo
Assam Elections To Be Held Keeping CBSE Exams, Bihu In Mind: Election Commission
outlookindia.com
2021-01-20T15:01:36+05:30

Chief Election  Commissioner Sunil Arora on Wednesday said that 2021 Assam assembly elections will be held keeping in mind the Rongali Bihu festival and CBSE board exams.

(More details awaited.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Loss Of Smell Could Be The Only Symptom Of Covid, New Research Suggests

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Assam Assembly Elections National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos