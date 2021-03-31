Assam Elections 2021: Campaigning Ends For Phase-2 Polls, Voting For 39 Seats Tomorrow

Campaigning for the second phase of Assam elections has come to an end – A total of 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase on April 1. In the first phase, 47 seats went to polls in the 126-member assembly.

For BJP JP Nadda will be addressing three rallies as a star campaigner, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is campaigning in Badarpur and Sonai while Smriti Irani is handling three regions-Borbhag, Gauripur and Dhubri. The Congress has brought in Rahul Gandhi to give a last-minute push to its candidates.

Assam Phase-2 Election details

There are a total of 345 candidates in the fray for 39 constituencies. While 649 nominations were filed, 30 of them were rejected and 33 were withdrawn. Of the 345 candidates, there are four ministers and the deputy speaker of the Assam assembly.

Prominent faces from the BJP include ministers Parimal Suklabaidya from Dholai, Bhabesh Kalita from Rangia, Pijush Hazarika from Jagiroad and Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar from Sonai. Notably, the former Deputy Speaker Dilip Kumar Paul is contesting as an Independent from Silchar after he was denied a ticket by the BJP. He had resigned from the party following the ticket row.

List of Phase-2 constituencies (39)

Ratabari (SC) Patherkandi

Karimganj North Karimganj South

Badarpur Hailakandi

Katlicherra Algapur

Silchar Sonai

Dholai (SC) Udharbond

Lakhipur Barkhola

Katigorah Haflong (ST)

Bokajan (ST) Howraghat (ST)

Diphu (ST) Baithalangso (ST)

Kamalpur Rangiya

Nalbari Panery (ST)

Udalguri (ST) Majbat

Kalaigaon Sipajhar

Mangaldoi (SC) Dalgaon

Jagiroad (SC) Marigaon

Laharighat Raha (SC)

Nowgong Barhampur

Jamunamukh Hojai

Lumding

Number of Voters

According to the Election Commission, there are 73,44,631 electors in the 39 constituencies going to polls in the second phase. Of these, 37,34,537 are males, 36,09,959 are females and 135 are transgenders. Overall, there are 2,33,74,087 electors across the 126 constituencies in the state. Of these, 1,18,23,286 are males and 1,15,50,403 are females, while 398 are transgenders. Apart from these electorates, there are also 63,074 service voters.

Voting Date and Time

The polling would begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm on April 1. According to the state election commission, the constituency with the highest number of electors in Phase II is Hojai. It has 373 polling stations and 2,65,886 voters. The constituency having the lowest number of electors is Howraghat in Karbi Anglong district with 195 polling stations and 1,32,339 electors.

Assam is going to polls in three phases with the last phase of voting scheduled on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

