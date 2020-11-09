Actor Arjun Rampal's home in Mumbai was being searched by anti-drug agency Narcotics Control Bureau, NDTV reported on Monday.

The NCB had previously taken Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades's brother Agisilaos in custody over connections with peddlers in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

This comes a day after Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's house was raided by the NCB on Sunday in relation to a drug case. "We have arrested Firoz Nadiadwala's wife under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is on," NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede said.





