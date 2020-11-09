November 09, 2020
Corona
Narcotics Control Bureau Conducts Raid At Arjun Rampal's Mumbai Home

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal comes under the scanner of NCB

Outlook Web Bureau 09 November 2020
Arjun Rampal
PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-11-09T12:54:49+05:30

Actor Arjun Rampal's home in Mumbai was being searched by anti-drug agency Narcotics Control Bureau, NDTV reported on Monday. 

The NCB had previously taken Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades's brother Agisilaos in custody over connections with peddlers in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

This comes a day after Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's house was raided by the NCB on Sunday in relation to a drug case. "We have arrested Firoz Nadiadwala's wife under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is on," NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede said.

 

