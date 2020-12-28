December 28, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Andhra To Begin Covid Vaccine Dry Run Today, Give Report To Centre

Andhra To Begin Covid Vaccine Dry Run Today, Give Report To Centre

The state government picked up Krishna district for the dry run, where it will be carried out in five locations, according to Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar.

PTI 28 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Andhra To Begin Covid Vaccine Dry Run Today, Give Report To Centre
Representational Image/PTI
Andhra To Begin Covid Vaccine Dry Run Today, Give Report To Centre
outlookindia.com
2020-12-28T07:33:16+05:30

A dry run of the coronavirus vaccination programme will be held in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh today. Andhra Pradesh is one of the four states chosen by the Centre to carry out end-to-end dry run for Covid-19 vaccination on December 28.

The state government picked up Krishna district for the dry run, where it will be carried out in five locations, according to Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar.

"The dry run is aimed at testing the planned operations and the laid out mechanisms for COVID-19 vaccination in the state. It will provide insights into any gaps or bottlenecks so that those could be addressed before the commencement of the actual drive," Bhaskar said on the eve of the programme.

It would be used to test the preparedness for vaccinating pre-identified beneficiaries from specified groups supported by Co-WIN, an electronic application.

The Commissioner said the primary objective of the dry run was to check the operational feasibility of Co-WIN in the field, besides the planning, implementation and reporting mechanism.

Planning and preparations, including prerequisites for the vaccine introduction as per the Operational Guidelines, would also be assessed through the dry run.

The dry run would be carried out in five sessions at identified locations with 25 test beneficiaries (healthcare workers) for each session.

These test beneficiaries would be present at the session sites for necessary simulation, he added.

Bhaskar said an AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunisation) committee formed as per the new guidelines and AEFI treatment centres were also identified.

After the dry run, we will prepare a report for the State Task Force, which will review the feedback and guide us on further actions. The report will also be submitted to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Commissioner said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

New Covid Strain, New Slogan: For Athawale, 'Go Corona Go' Is Passe, It Is 'No Corona' Now

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Amaravati COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos