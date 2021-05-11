May 11, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Andhra Pradesh: 11 Covid Patients Die In Tirupati Hospital As 'Oxygen Tanker Arrived Late'

Andhra Pradesh: 11 Covid Patients Die In Tirupati Hospital As 'Oxygen Tanker Arrived Late'

Chittoor district Collector M Hari Narayanan said, there was a five-minute lag in reloading the oxygen cylinder that caused the pressure to drop, resulting in the deaths.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 May 2021, Last Updated at 7:33 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Andhra Pradesh: 11 Covid Patients Die In Tirupati Hospital As 'Oxygen Tanker Arrived Late'
In all, about 700 Covid-19 patients were undergoing treatment in the ICU and oxygen beds in Ruia while another 300 were in normal wards.
Representational image
Andhra Pradesh: 11 Covid Patients Die In Tirupati Hospital As 'Oxygen Tanker Arrived Late'
outlookindia.com
2021-05-11T07:33:26+05:30
Also read

At least 11 Covid-19 patients died due to a problem in oxygen supply inside the ICU in Government-run Ruia Hospital in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

Chittoor district Collector M Hari Narayanan said, there was a five-minute lag in reloading the oxygen cylinder that caused the pressure to drop, resulting in the deaths.

"The oxygen supply was restored within five minutes and everything is now normal.Because of this we could prevent more casualties," Hari Narayanan added.

About 30 doctors were immediately rushed into the ICU to attend to the patients.

The Collector said there was no scarcity of oxygen in the hospital and adequate supply was in place.

In all, about 700 Covid-19 patients were undergoing treatment in the ICU and oxygen beds in Ruia while another 300 were in normal wards.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the incident.

He spoke to the district collector and directed that a detailed investigation be conducted into the incident.

Jagan directed the officials to ensure that such incidents did not recur.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India’s Double Mutant Covid Strain More Transmissible Than Other Variants: WHO

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Tirupati COVID-19 Coronavirus New Coronavirus Strain Oxygen/ Oxygen cylinder National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos