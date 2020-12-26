Modi Visited Northeast 30 Times In 6 Years With Gifts: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that the Northeast has emerged as the growth engine of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said Modi considers the Northeast as the focal point for the nation's development, and has visited the region "30 times in the last six years and each time, he has come with some gifts".

Speaking at a programme to launch various projects, Shah said Assam has embarked on a journey of peace and development under Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Assam was earlier known for agitations and violence, but Sonowal and Sarma have unified the people of the state and the region with the rest of the country by upholding and promoting heritage and traditions," he said.

Shah said NDA's triumph in the just-concluded Bodoland Territorial Council polls was like a semifinal before the assembly elections in which it will emerge winners with huge majority.

The home minister said all militant organisations in the state have surrendered and returned to the mainstream.

He also urged farmers agitating against the new agriculture laws to resolve their issues through discussions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Assam. He arrived in Guwahati late on Friday night. He was welcomed by folk artists outside Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

Reached Guwahati!



I wholeheartedly thank people of Assam for such warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/7E7oQMdE2k — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2020

Shah is likely to meet the newly elected members of the state party core committee and the ruling coalition of the Bodoland Territorial Council, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state finance minister told reporters on Friday.

A 23-member delegation of the United Peoples Party Liberal-BJP-Gana Suraksha Party combine will also meet him to discuss various issues, Sarma added.

Shah's official programme in Assam also includes laying the foundation stone of the Rs 186 crore beautification programme at the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrava in central Assam.

The union home minister will also lay the foundation stone of one of the country's largest medical college and hospital to be set up at a cost of Rs 860 crore in Guwahati by amalgamating the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital and the Kalapahar COVID Care Hospital, official said adding that the two hospitals will be connected by three new flyovers.

(With PTI inputs)

