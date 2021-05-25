Amid Travel Fears, Bharat Biotech Says Expecting WHO Nod For Covaxin in July- September

Amid fears that those who took Covaxin may not be allowed to travel to foreign countries as the vaccine lacked regulatory approvals, its manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said it expects World Health Organisation’s (WHO) nod during July-September.

The company said regulatory approvals for Covaxin are in process in more than 60 countries, including the USA, Brazil and Hungary, among others.

"Application for Emergency Use Listing (EU)L has been submitted to WHO-Geneva. Regulatory approvals are expected July-September 2021," it said in a release.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said it has got EUA in 13 countries with more to follow.

Most countries recommend vaccinations against COVID-19.

Unvaccinated travelers can travel with negative RT-PCR tests prior to travel, in the absence of any other country specific travel restrictions, Bharat Biotech said.

(PTI)

