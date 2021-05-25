Amid Travel Fears, Bharat Biotech Says Expecting WHO Nod For Covaxin in July- September

Amid fears that those who took Covaxin may not be allowed to travel to foreign countries as the vaccine lacked regulatory approvals, its manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said it expects World Health Organisation’s (WHO) nod during July-September.
The company said regulatory approvals for Covaxin are in process in more than 60 countries, including the USA, Brazil and Hungary, among others.
"Application for Emergency Use Listing (EU)L has been submitted to WHO-Geneva. Regulatory approvals are expected July-September 2021," it said in a release.
The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said it has got EUA in 13 countries with more to follow.
Most countries recommend vaccinations against COVID-19.
Unvaccinated travelers can travel with negative RT-PCR tests prior to travel, in the absence of any other country specific travel restrictions, Bharat Biotech said.
(PTI)
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
In Anticipation Of 3rd Covid Wave, Kejriwal Imports 6,000 Oxygen Cylinders From China
Depression Over Bay Of Bengal Likely To Develop Into ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ By Monday
It’s Not Collective Responsibility, Centre Solely Accountable For Corpses Floating In Ganga: Rahul