Alcohol Party At Covid-19 Facility In Maharashtra, Video Goes Viral

A video of a party taking place at a Covid-19 centre in Maharashtra has surfaced online.

The video is of a dedicated Covid-19 facility in Kalyan on the outskirts of Mumbai wherein staff members can be seen consuming alcohol. A person passing by the centre recorded the video which has now gone viral on social media.

As reported by India Today, the incident took place at the Covid centre at Dombivali Municipal Corporation's Savlaram Sports Complex. After the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) received flak on social media, the local civic body asked the contractor running the facility to suspend the staff member involved.

The incident is reported at a time Maharashtra is witnessing a rapid surge in the Covid-19 cases. A night curfew has been imposed in the state. Mumbai currently has 69 active containment zones and 602 sealed buildings.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine