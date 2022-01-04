Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Akhilesh Govt Embezzled Welfare Scheme Funds During Its Tenure: Nadda

"The Akhilesh Yadav government had promised to give laptops to youths. For this, 15 lakh laptops were purchased but only 6.25 lakh were distributed," he said

Akhilesh Govt Embezzled Welfare Scheme Funds During Its Tenure: Nadda
J.P Nadda, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. | PTI Photo

Trending

Akhilesh Govt Embezzled Welfare Scheme Funds During Its Tenure: Nadda
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T19:15:03+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 7:15 pm

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Monday accused the previous Samajwadi Party government of misappropriating funds meant for various welfare schemes, claiming that the same money is now reaching beneficiaries' accounts directly under the Yogi Adityanath regime. Addressing two rallies in Basti and Lucknow to mark the conclusion of the BJP's poll campaign tours -- Jan Vishvas Yatra -- launched last month, Nadda also took pride over the advancement of "cultural nationalism" by his party, forcing its opponents to follow suit.

People who did not know the meaning of 'aachman' -- a Hindu ritual of purification by sprinkling pious water -- and how to drink 'charnamrit' -- water after the ablution of a deity's feet with it -- have now begun ringing bells in temples and boasting of sandalwood paste on their foreheads, he said. Levelling his allegation of embezzlement of welfare scheme funds during the tenure of the previous SP government, Nadda said, "The difference is now clear in Uttar Pradesh. The money of the (various) schemes now directly goes to the accounts of people. At the time of the Akhilesh Yadav government, money used to go for his (Akhilesh) consumption."

"The Akhilesh Yadav government had promised to give laptops to youths. For this, 15 lakh laptops were purchased but only 6.25 lakh were distributed," he said, and asked, "Where did the rest go?" The Adityanath government has given one lakh laptops and smartphones to youths. One crore youths will be given laptops and smartphones in the future, he said. Accusing the previous SP government of being sympathetic to terrorists and criminals, Nadda said, "Akhilesh ji had withdrawn cases to save 15 terrorists. But the court did not allow it. Four of them were given death sentences, and the rest life imprisonments."

Related Stories

Over 40 Lakh Children Between 15-18 Years Get Jabs On First Day Of Vaccination

"Do you need a government which protects terrorists," he asked. With the upcoming assembly elections to be held amid the lingering farmers' resentment over the now-repealed three central farm laws, Nadda also accused both the previous SP and the BSP governments of being indifferent to the plight of farmers, including those cultivating sugarcane.

The Adityanath government alone paid a sum of Rs 1.40 lakh crore to sugarcane farmers, while under Mayawati's rule, 21 sugar mills were sold at throwaway prices and 18 were shut down, he claimed. In the Akhilesh Yadav regime, 11 sugar mills were shut down, while the Yogi government started three new sugar mills and brought up the number of running sugar mills to 54, he added. Claiming the BJP to be a unifying force amid the opposition's alleged divisive agenda through the vote bank politics of appeasement, Nadda said his party talks of inclusive growth but the opposition evokes Mohammad Ali Jinnah's name to further their agenda.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"Those indulging in vote bank politics are in disarray today. It is because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended it and has kicked off the politics of development. Casteism, regionalism, dynastic rule and appeasement have collapsed now," Nadda said. Attacking the Congress, the BJP president said, "A lot of talk on women's empowerment is taking place these days. Some people say, 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon', but why were you not ashamed when women were forced to defecate in the open? In our double-engine government, more than 11 crore toilets were built and women got the right to live with dignity. In Uttar Pradesh also, about 1.95 crore toilets were built," he said.

Nadda said if the button is pressed on the wrong symbol in elections, mafia rule comes, riots take place and respect of women is lost. But when the right button is pressed, medical colleges are built and good governance comes. The BJP leader said SP president Akhilesh Yadav's promise of providing 300 units of free power to domestic consumers is just a lie. The BJP's poll campaign tours were to reach out to the people in all 403 assembly constituencies of the state and win their trust ahead of the upcoming polls. After crisscrossing the state for around a fortnight, all six streams of the tour are culminating at various places of the state now. The BJP had set off its poll campaign tours in a replication of its Parivartan Yatra ahead of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in which it and its allies had won 325 seats. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk J P Nadda Narendra Modi Yogi Adityanath Mayawati Muhammad Ali Jinnah Lucknow BJP President Samajwadi Party Social Welfare Schemes Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Embezzlement National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

World Braille Day: Remembering Helen Keller's Contribution To Linguistic Education

World Braille Day: Remembering Helen Keller's Contribution To Linguistic Education

Alpha To Delta And Now Omicron: A Look At All Covid-19 Variants And Those That Aren't

Jharkhand: Maoist Attack On Ex BJP MLA Leaves His Two Bodyguards Dead

Newsflash| Covid-19: West Bengal Records Highest Ever Single Day Spike

Himachal: Rohtang Tunnel Remains Shut For Tourists After Heavy Snowfall, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Rain

Criminal Case To Be Registered Against Channi If Sad-BSP Voted To Power: Badal

Covid-19: Delhi Govt Asks Private Hospitals To Reserve 40 Percent Beds For Covid Patients

Opposition Parties Slam Sidhu Over Poll Promises

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Advertisement

More from India

As COVID-19 Cases Spike, Mumbai Civic Body Modifies Sealing Rules For Buildings

As COVID-19 Cases Spike, Mumbai Civic Body Modifies Sealing Rules For Buildings

'Bulli Bai' App Row: BSP MP Accuses Modi Govt Of Being 'apathetic' Towards Muslim Women

'Bulli Bai' App Row: BSP MP Accuses Modi Govt Of Being 'apathetic' Towards Muslim Women

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala Tests Covid-19 Positive

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala Tests Covid-19 Positive

Mumbai Reports 10,860 New Covid Cases, 34% Higher Than Monday

Mumbai Reports 10,860 New Covid Cases, 34% Higher Than Monday

Read More from Outlook

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Seema Guha / The Maldives has witnessed a battle for influence between India and China. For now, India is in the driver’s seat but will that change in future?

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Tuesday, India reached 85/2 after Shardul Thakur's seven-wicket haul. South Africa were all out for 229.

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Suchetana Ray / Amazon remains bullish on India despite narratives against its foreign origin, accusations of killing India’s kiranas and flouting FDI laws.

Advertisement