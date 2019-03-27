﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Ahead Of Priyanka Gandhi's Amethi Visit, Posters Question Her 'Absence'

Ahead Of Priyanka Gandhi's Amethi Visit, Posters Question Her 'Absence'

The posters, spotted near the Musafirkhana bus stand, carried a sketch of Priyanka Gandhi and the picture of a leader from the Samajwadi Party’s student wing.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 March 2019
Ahead Of Priyanka Gandhi's Amethi Visit, Posters Question Her 'Absence'
Posters on Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were put up ahead of her Amethi visit.
ANI/Twitter
Ahead Of Priyanka Gandhi's Amethi Visit, Posters Question Her 'Absence'
outlookindia.com
2019-03-27T18:05:40+0530

Ahead of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to her brother and party president Rahul Gandhi’s constituency Amethi, a row broke out on Wednesday over some posters questioning her “absence” from the family bastion.

The posters, spotted near the Musafirkhana bus stand, carried a sketch of Priyanka Gandhi and the picture of a leader from the Samajwadi Party’s student wing.

"Kya khoob thagti ho, kyun paanch saal baad hi Amethi mein dikhti ho (Why do you fool us and show up in Amethi only after five years)," one poster said.

It said she should give an “account” for the past 60 years.

Another poster suggested that she wore saris just to influence voters.

Just hours after the posters appeared, Jaisingh Pratap Singh -- the SP student wing leader whose picture the posters carried -- complained to the district authorities, demanding an inquiry.

"This poster has been put up as an act of political vendetta by some mischievous elements misusing my picture,” he said in a letter handed over to District Magistrate Ram Manohar Misra.

The letter said neither he nor any party worker was involved.

Singh is a member of the state-level working committee of the Samajwadi Chatra Sabha.

"This is a conspiracy to defame me and Priyanka Gandhi,” he said.

He argued that party workers would not oppose Priyanka Gandhi when SP president Akhilesh Yadav has decided not to field any candidate from the constituency.

The opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, which includes Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, has decided not contest from the Congress strongholds of Raebareli and Amethi.

Priyanka Gandhi Wednesday began a three-day election tour of Amethi, Raebareli and Ayodhya.

Earlier this month, she had taken the river route to visit parts of eastern UP including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency.

(PTI)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Amethi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Congress National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India Had Anti-Satellite Missile Capability In 2007, But No Political Will: Ex-ISRO Chairman
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters