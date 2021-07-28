After Kishtwar And Manali, Cloudburst Near J&K’s Amarnath Cave Shrine

A cloudburst took place at the Amarnath cave on Wednesday. No loss of life or injuries has been reported in the incident.

There were no Yatris were present at the cave. This was the third cloudburst reported today after Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir and Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

According to reports, two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are at the site to tackle the situation.

Watch video here:

"During the intervening night, an incident of cloudburst took place in the Honzar Dachhan area, in which 19 residential houses were completely damaged, whereas two houses were partially damaged. Twenty-one cowsheds also got damaged," read a statement by J&K Police dated July 28.

In June, the Amarnath Yatra was cancelled for the second year in a row, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was slated to take place from June 28 to August 22. However, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board had announced that all rituals at the holy cave would be performed as per tradition.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine