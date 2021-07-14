July 14, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  After Delhi, AAP Will Now Provide Free Electricity In Goa If Voted To Power: Arvind Kejriwal

After Delhi, AAP Will Now Provide Free Electricity In Goa If Voted To Power: Arvind Kejriwal

Elections to the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly are scheduled in February next year.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 July 2021, Last Updated at 12:05 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
After Delhi, AAP Will Now Provide Free Electricity In Goa If Voted To Power: Arvind Kejriwal
Kejriwal slammed MLAs who left Congress and other parties to join the BJP after last Assembly elections in Goa.
PTI
After Delhi, AAP Will Now Provide Free Electricity In Goa If Voted To Power: Arvind Kejriwal
outlookindia.com
2021-07-14T12:05:18+05:30

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that his party will provide free electricity to people if it wins Assembly elections in Goa. Elections for the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly are scheduled in February next year.

“Every family will get up to 300 units per month free electricity,” he said.

“If people in Delhi can get free electricity,  then why not free power for people in Goa,” he said. Despite Goa being a power-surplus state, there are frequent power-cuts in the coastal state, he added.

Kejriwal slammed MLAs who left Congress and other parties to join the BJP after last Assembly elections in Goa.

Going by the numbers, those who should have been in opposition are now ruling the state and those who should have been in power are now in the opposition, he added.

“These MLAs who switched sides claimed that they were joining the BJP to get people’s work done. Did they do people's work as they claimed? Now people are saying that they switched sides for lure of money. People feel betrayed,” he said.

Thousands of Goans are claiming they will not vote for either BJP or Congress in the next elections, Kejriwal said.

“Goa wants change. People want clean politics,” he said.

With PTI inputs

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Centre To Convene All-Party Meet On Sunday Ahead Of Monsoon Session Of Parliament

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Goa AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Electricity National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos