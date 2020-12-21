Indian Twitter seems to be obsessed with Tigers, as just a few days after businessman Anand Mahindra shared a viral video of a Tiger stalking an elephant, Biocon Ltd’s Executive Chairman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shared a stunning video of a group of Tigers at a watering hole.

Sharing the 52-second video, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw wrote, “Tigers at the watering hole - can’t beat the beauty of this majestic beast.”

Tigers at the watering hole - can’t beat the beauty of this majestic beast pic.twitter.com/0EqPSGpMOm — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) December 21, 2020

Earlier, Anand Mahindra had quoted famous Romantic poet William Blake when he shared a chilling video of a Tiger stalking an elephant at the Nagarhole reserve.

“Tyger Tyger, burning bright,

.....

In what distant deeps or skies.

Burnt the fire of thine eyes?”



William Blake’s famous poem comes alive in this amazing clip. (Shared by my sister who has a home in Coorg.The person who sent it to her said it’s from the Nagarhole reserve) pic.twitter.com/zavAMlcmif — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 19, 2020

