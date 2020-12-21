December 21, 2020
Corona
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shared a stunning video of a group of Tigers at a watering hole.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 December 2020
Representational Image
outlookindia.com
2020-12-21T14:43:32+05:30

Indian Twitter seems to be obsessed with Tigers, as just a few days after businessman Anand Mahindra shared a viral video of a Tiger stalking an elephant, Biocon Ltd’s Executive Chairman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shared a stunning video of a group of Tigers at a watering hole.

Sharing the 52-second video, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw wrote, “Tigers at the watering hole - can’t beat the beauty of this majestic beast.”

Earlier, Anand Mahindra had quoted famous Romantic poet William Blake when he shared a chilling video of a Tiger stalking an elephant at the Nagarhole reserve.

