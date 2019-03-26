Actor-Turned-Politician Jaya Prada Joins BJP, Likely To Contest From Rampur

Former Samajwadi Party leader and actor Jaya Prada on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi in the presence of senior party leaders.

She was inducted into the party by BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni.

Jaya Prada is likely to be fielded from the Rampur Lok Sabha constituency which she represented in 2009 and 2014.

On both occasions, she defeated Congress's Noor Bano from Rampur.

She joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1994 to enter politics. Later she joined the Samajwadi Party but was expelled due to anti-party activities in 2010.

