September 16, 2020
Corona
'Aap Chronology Samajhye': Rahul Gandhi's Jibe At Govt Over 'No Chinese Infiltration' Statement

Rahul Gandhi said going by the chronology of events, the government should clarify whether it stands with the Indian Army or China.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 September 2020
'<em>Aap Chronology Samajhye</em>': Rahul Gandhi's Jibe At Govt Over 'No Chinese Infiltration' Statement
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
File Photo
'Aap Chronology Samajhye': Rahul Gandhi's Jibe At Govt Over 'No Chinese Infiltration' Statement
outlookindia.com
2020-09-16T17:52:42+05:30

Taking a jibe at BJP-led central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the government was being inconsistent in their statements on the India-China border issue.

Gandhi in a tweet said going by the chronology of events, the government should clarify whether it is with the Indian Army or China and what is it afraid of.

Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote: "Understand the chronology: PM said- no one crossed the border. Then, took a huge loan from a China-based bank. Then, Defence Minister said - China occupied our land. Now, MOS Home says- there's no infiltration. Is Modi Government with Indian Army or with China? Modi ji, why so scared."

"Understand the chronology" refers to when Home Minister Amit Shah, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls last year, had said, "Aap chronology samajh lijiye" while explaining how BJP would first pass CAB, then implement NRC across the country.

According to Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, by stating that no intrusion took place on the Chinese border, the government has given a clean chit to China again and asked it to come clean on the situation at the border.

He said the nation is "shocked" at such "brazen duplicity" of the Modi government in handling China's territorial aggression.

(With PTI Inputs)

Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi New Delhi Congress BJP India-China Border National

