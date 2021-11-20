Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

A Poet’s View On The Victory Of The Farmers

As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the government’s decision to repeal the three farm laws, Kushal Poddar expresses his emotions through a poem titled Firm.

A Poet’s View On The Victory Of The Farmers
Farmers celebrate after PM Modi's announcement of farm laws repeal. | PTI

Trending

A Poet’s View On The Victory Of The Farmers
outlookindia.com
2021-11-20T15:17:39+05:30
Suhas Munshi

Suhas Munshi

More stories from Suhas Munshi
View All

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 3:17 pm

A day after farmers across the country celebrated as the Prime Minister announced the government’s decision to repeal the three farm laws, Kushal Poddar expresses his emotions through a poem titled Firm.

We did not see the progressions, he says, about a vine that had been tugging the firmament inch by inch for months on end, until the moment of ‘sudden freedom’. Firm is a play on the word Farm, Kushal says.

 ‘The firm standing of freedom always wins in the end. History shows, time has a way to settle what is true and just. The progress is slow, because time itself stands out of the frames of time.’ The poem uses the metaphor of the green vine to denote the Farmers' win over the contentious legislation and the pressure of the system.

Firm

This gloaming I notice -

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

the green creeper has ushered

the pale sky inside

through the iron bars and grills,

through the window's opening.

For months the vine

has been hefting and yanking

the firmament inch by inch.

I do not see these progressions.

We do not.

I splash some water on the leaves,

say Slainte to the sudden freedom

of the space within

this room, this flesh.

Never farmed the best things,

but we can appreciate their taste.

An author and a father, Kushal Poddar, edited a magazine - ‘Words Surfacing’, authored eight volumes including ‘The Circus Came To My Island’, 'A Place For Your Ghost Animals', 'Eternity Restoration Project- Selected and New Poems' and 'Postmarked Quarantine'. His works have been translated in eleven languages.

Tags

Suhas Munshi Poetry Farm Laws Farm Laws Withdrawal Farmers protest PM Modi National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi Govt Eases Restrictions On Construction As AQI Improves, Will Schools Reopen Next?

Delhi Govt Eases Restrictions On Construction As AQI Improves, Will Schools Reopen Next?

Rajasthan Cabinet Rejig: Congress Pushes For SC-ST Faces But Tribal MLAs Still Feel 'Ignored'

Shamli Bus Accident: 25 Injured As Bus Rams Into House On UP Highway

Supreme Court Asks West Bengal Speaker To Decide On Plea To Disqualify BJP Defector Mukul Roy

Making Gender Parity A Reality: Small Steps To Big Strides

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Farm Law Repeal: Civil Society Must Take Lessons From Farmers To Reclaim Their Rights

Delhi Air Quality Improves As Winds Sweep Away Pollution But AQI Still 'Very Poor'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Kerala Govt School Introduces Gender Neutral Uniform

Kerala Govt School Introduces Gender Neutral Uniform

Grenade Blast Near Pathankot Army Camp, No Casualties Reported

Grenade Blast Near Pathankot Army Camp, No Casualties Reported

PM Modi Didn't Address 'Sorry State of Affairs' of Law Enforcement Agencies In Conference Of DGPs: P Chidambaram Points Out

PM Modi Didn't Address 'Sorry State of Affairs' of Law Enforcement Agencies In Conference Of DGPs: P Chidambaram Points Out

Protesting Farmers' Open Letter To PM Modi: Mandate MSP, Arrest Union MoS Ajay Mishra Among Six Demands

Protesting Farmers' Open Letter To PM Modi: Mandate MSP, Arrest Union MoS Ajay Mishra Among Six Demands

Read More from Outlook

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave of Srinagar.

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Lachmi Deb Roy / The Bollywood star says he doesn't believe in competing with anybody but himself, and doesn’t want to become a star but be recognised for his craft.

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

Soumitra Bose / The India vs New Zealand series has shown that a new generation of T20 players have arrived and jostling for space in the Indian top and middle order.

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Advertisement