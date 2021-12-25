Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead

Six coal miners were shot dead by security forces in an ambush in Nagaland's Oting on December 4 as they returned from Tiru where they worked. Seven more people were killed and many more got injured in the second round of firing that night.

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead
On December 4, six coal miners were shot dead by security forces in an ambush in Oting Nagaland.

Trending

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead
outlookindia.com
2021-12-25T11:58:40+05:30
Chinki Sinha

Chinki Sinha

More stories from Chinki Sinha
View All

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 11:58 am

On a mountain top where a village has lost many of its young men, there are no Christmas stars and festivities this year. In the landscape here that consists of mountains that look blue and compete with the shade of the night skies, red Christmas stars don’t puncture the darkness. They don’t hang in the misty mountains as signposts. There is a graveyard with fresh graves. They belong to poor men who had Christmas plans.

On December 4, six coal miners were shot dead by security forces in an ambush as they returned from the coal mines in Tiru where they worked from October to May. The villagers said they were singing Christmas carols as the pickup truck made its way to the village. In the second round of firing, seven more people were killed that night and many more injured.

Related Stories

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Poetry | New Terror in Nagaland

Inheritance Of Hauntings Under AFSPA In Nagaland

Tyranny Under AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Among them, were the twins Thapwang and Langwang, who used to sing in the choir in the local church. Both worked in the coal mines and had dropped out of school. Their mother Awan Konyak said she didn’t know how to let go. She had tried to donate the things that belonged to the twins but she couldn’t let go of the guitar. The guitar lies on their bed as a reminder of days gone by.

The graveyard in the village has 12 fresh graves in the memory of the “brothers” and on December 23, the villagers went to the cemetery and lit candles and sang songs for the dead. They sat near the graves through the night.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

“It was a sad and sleepless night for the whole village,” a villager said over the phone.
He also shared an old video of the twins where they participated in a singing competition at the Konyak Youth Convention in October 2021.

That’s how a village remembers its dead. With songs and candles. In the village of around 200 families, moving on is a difficult proposition. They know that. They want to build a memorial when they have the money. For now, everything is a reminder. The guitar, the half-finished room, the wedding suit.

“It is a sad Christmas,” the message from Wangchaw read.

Tags

Chinki Sinha Nagaland Nagaland Nagaland Firing Oting village massacre Christmas National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Remembering bell hooks: Political Commitment And The Feminist Movement

Remembering bell hooks: Political Commitment And The Feminist Movement

India-South Africa Ties Grow Stronger In 2021 Despite COVID Crisis

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Birth Anniversary

Merry Christmas Wishes Pour In From India’s Top Brass; PM Modi, President Kovind Among Others To Greet People

Rajasthan: Indian Air Force’s MiG-21 Plane Crashes In Jaisalmer, Pilot Killed

Jammu And Kashmir: Two Militants Killed By Security Forces In Shopian’s Chowgam Encounter

Book Review | The Reluctant Mother: A Story No One Wants To Tell

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sought Modus Vivendi Equally Based On 'Mutual Respect, Mutual Interest' With China: MEA S Jaishankar

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from India

Ludhiana Blast | Man Killed In Explosion Believed To Be The Bomber, Ex-Cop : Reports

Ludhiana Blast | Man Killed In Explosion Believed To Be The Bomber, Ex-Cop : Reports

Ludhiana Blast | Centre Won't Allow Situation To Exacerbate In Punjab: Hardeep Singh Puri

Ludhiana Blast | Centre Won't Allow Situation To Exacerbate In Punjab: Hardeep Singh Puri

Delhi HC Urges People To Stick To Covid-Appropriate Behavior Ahead Of Christmas, New Year

Delhi HC Urges People To Stick To Covid-Appropriate Behavior Ahead Of Christmas, New Year

Covid-19: Delhi Logs 180 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In A Day, Highest In 6 Months

Covid-19: Delhi Logs 180 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In A Day, Highest In 6 Months

Read More from Outlook

Tyranny Under AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Tyranny Under AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

Clamour For Repeal Of AFSPA Is Ill-informed Of Ground Reality

Clamour For Repeal Of AFSPA Is Ill-informed Of Ground Reality

Lt Gen (retd) Subrata Saha / Contrary to popular perception, the law has necessary checks and balances. And the Army needs it to be effective in conflict zones.

Wrestling Yearender 2021: Olympic Glory, Heartbreak & Murder Story

Wrestling Yearender 2021: Olympic Glory, Heartbreak & Murder Story

Soumitra Bose / Vinesh Phogat's disappointment in Tokyo 2020 was offset by medals from Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia but two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar ended up in jail.

AFSPA In Manipur: A Horror Story Of Civilian Lives Crushed Under Military Jackboots

AFSPA In Manipur: A Horror Story Of Civilian Lives Crushed Under Military Jackboots

Chitra Ahanthem / The Northeastern state of Manipur has suffered for decades due to wanton use of military might under AFSPA that renders fundamental right of a citizen meaningless.

Advertisement