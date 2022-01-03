Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

81% Covid-19 Samples In Delhi, Omicron Positive: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Latest genome sequencing data from Delhi shows that 81% of the samples of Covid-19 positive swabs have tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed.

81% Covid-19 Samples In Delhi, Omicron Positive: Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that 81% of the Covid-19 positive samples in Delhi were found with Omicron variant of the coronavirus. | PTI

Trending

81% Covid-19 Samples In Delhi, Omicron Positive: Health Minister Satyendar Jain
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T16:35:09+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 4:35 pm

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the latest genome sequencing report shows Omicron has been found in 81 per cent of the samples tested and the new variant of concern is the reason behind the surge in coronavirus cases in the capital.

Of the latest 187 Covid samples tested, 152 had (81 per cent) Omicron and 8.5 per cent had Delta, he told the Delhi Assembly.

"So, Omicron is the variant spreading now and the share of other variants is very low," the minister said responding to a question of Leader of Opposition Ramvir Bidhuri.

Earlier in the day, Jain had told reporters that Omicron accounted for 84 per cent of the latest Covid samples tested.

The minister told the assembly that none of the Omicron-infected patients in Delhi's hospitals have so far required oxygen.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"Till Sunday, there were around 8,000 active cases in Delhi and just 3.4 per cent of the total 9,024 Covid beds in hospitals were occupied. There were around 1,500 to 2,000 patients in hospitals when Delhi reported an equal number of active cases last time," he said.

Jain said Omicron came into India around December 1 through infected international passengers.

"We conduct RT-PCR tests on all international passengers at the airport. Those who test positive are sent into institutional quarantine at Lok Nayak Hospital and some private hospitals," he said.

"Some of the passengers who tested negative at the airport turned out positive at home after some days. Their entire families and contacts turned out Covid positive. So, it is clear that Omicron spread because of people who went home after testing negative at the airport," he said.

Jain said the Delhi government repeatedly requested the Centre to stop all international flights to prevent the spread of Omicron in India but it did not do so.

"Everyone knew Omicron did not originate in India. It came from foreign countries. I repeatedly requested the Centre, the chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop all international flights. But they did not do so," he said.

He said though there is a spike in cases but the situation is under control as not many people are developing severe disease or require hospitalisation.

According to the health bulletin to be issued later on Monday, the capital has recorded around 4,000 new cases of coronavirus and the positivity rate has increased to 6.5 per cent, the minister said.

Jain said some experts have said the cases will peak in a week but it's conjecture.

Tags

PTI Satyendar Jain Delhi - NCR COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Omicron In India Omicron variant Covid 19 Omicron National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Gehlot Calls For Vigilance, Alertness To Protect Against COVID

Gehlot Calls For Vigilance, Alertness To Protect Against COVID

Indore: Mob Booked For Protesting Arrest Of Religious Leader Who Ridiculed Mahatma Gandhi

Supreme Court Quashes WB Govt Plea Against Granting Of Protection To Suvendu Adhikari

Covid-19: Delhi Records 4,099 New Coronavirus Cases, Positivity Rate Reaches 6.46%

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls For A Redefinition Of Assam Police's Role

Bulli Bai: Sulli Deals 2.0? All You Need To Know About The Online 'Auction' Of Muslim Women

Covid-19: Mumbai Schools To Remain Shut Till Jan 31 For Classes 1 To 9 And 11

Punjab Elections: Navjot Singh Sidhu Tries To Woo Voters With Freebies

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

Advertisement

More from India

NEWSFLASH | 66 Passengers Of Cordelia Cruise Ship From Mumbai Test Positive: Goa Health Minister

NEWSFLASH | 66 Passengers Of Cordelia Cruise Ship From Mumbai Test Positive: Goa Health Minister

Kashmir: Security Forces Kill Wanted LeT Militant Salem Parray In Srinagar Encounter

Kashmir: Security Forces Kill Wanted LeT Militant Salem Parray In Srinagar Encounter

Covid-19 West Bengal: Kolkata Registers 9,762 Cases Within Week; Over 100 Doctors In Isolation

Covid-19 West Bengal: Kolkata Registers 9,762 Cases Within Week; Over 100 Doctors In Isolation

Odisha Registers 424 New COVID-19 Cases

Odisha Registers 424 New COVID-19 Cases

Read More from Outlook

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.

'Govt Ban, Not Omicron, Is A Threat To Children': Top Experts Want Schools Reopened

'Govt Ban, Not Omicron, Is A Threat To Children': Top Experts Want Schools Reopened

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Citing several examples of children's strong and natural immunity which was evident during the past two strong waves of Covid-19, top experts have launched the 'Happy 2022 For Kids’ campaign demanding immediate resumption of schools.

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Rahul Goes For Fifty; India Struggle

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Rahul Goes For Fifty; India Struggle

Jayanta Oinam / After their historic win in Centurion, India lead the three-match Test series 1-0. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement