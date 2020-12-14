66 Students, 5 Staff Members At IIT-Madras Test Positive For Coronavirus, Departments Shut

IIT Madras campus has been placed under temporary lockdown after 66 students and 5 staff members of the prestigious institution tested positive for coronavirus.

As per reports, sixty-six students have tested positive this month, 700 others are being tested.

Student and teachers have been asked to work from home.

In a statement, IIT Madras mentioned that the hostels are functioning with only 10 per cent of their residents and testing was done for all after a few reported positive.

Students residing in hostels are being supplied "packed food", it added.

"A SoP is in place to determine how many scholars and project staff can work safely in each lab based on its size, ventilation etc. Research scholars who wished to return earlier (out of turn with respect to the SoP involving quarantine before releasing into the hostels) were permitted to do so if they were willing to stay off-campus similar to project staff, till their turn came to be accepted in the hostels, and provided their lab could accommodate them," it said.

