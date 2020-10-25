October 25, 2020
Corona
5-Year-Old Girl Raped By Teen Boy In UP

A girl in UP's Fatehpur was playing near her house when the 13-year-old accused took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her

PTI 25 October 2020
A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenage boy in a village in the Khaga area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

"An FIR was registered on Saturday on a complaint against a 13-year-old boy, who allegedly raped the girl. We have detained the accused," Khaga Station House Officer (SHO) RK Singh said.

According to the FIR, the incident took place at around 2 pm on Saturday and the locals tried to settle the matter but subsequently, the family members of the victim informed the police about it.

The girl was playing near her house when the accused took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, the family members alleged.

The FIR was lodged on the charges of rape (section 376 of the IPC) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SHO said, adding that the girl was sent to a hospital for medical examination.

A probe is on in the matter.

