5 Women Among 17 Indian Police Officers Honoured By UN For Role In South Sudan

Five Indian women police officers were honoured by the United Nations for their commendable services in the world body's mission in South Sudan, officials said on Friday.

The women officers who were conferred the UN medal at a medal parade in the United Nations Mission in Juba in South Sudan were Reena Yadav, Inspector, Chandigarh Police, Gopika Jahagirdar, DSP, Maharashtra Police, Bharati Samantray, DSP in the MHA, Ragini Kumari, Inspector in the MHA and Kamal Shekhawat, ASP, Rajasthan Police.

The five women were part of Indian contingent of 17 police officers who were awarded the UN Service Medal on Tuesday for serving in South Sudan for over a year.

David Shearer, Head of United Nations Mission In South Sudan, said, "Congratulations to all those who have won medals. You are joining a long tradition that India has of peacekeeping."

The police officers were honoured by the UN for upholding its mandate of protecting civilians in conflict-ridden South Sudan.

The awarded officers in the conflict-ridden country were engaged in community policing, administrative and operational duties and capacity building of local authorities.

Working in coherence with UN core values of professionalism, integrity and respect for diversity, the Indian women have become a force to reckon with in the UN Mission in South Sudan, an official said.