4G Internet To Be Restored On Trial Basis In Two J-K Districts From August 16: Govt To SC

The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that a special committee has decided to provide 4G internet services on trial basis in those areas of Jammu and Kashmir which are "less sensitive".

The Centre also informed the top court that trial of 4G internet service will be done in one district each in Jammu and Kashmir division after August 15.

"The Committee has decided that access to 4G internet in Jammu and Kashmir will be given in calibrated manner and the outcome will be reviewed after 2 months," Centre told the SC.

Internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year – hours before the Centre announced the abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

While the 2G services on postpaid mobile phones and broadband and lease-line services were restored months later, the 4G services continued to remain suspended.

On May 11, the top court had ordered setting up of a "special committee" headed by the Union home secretary to consider pleas for restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, saying national security and human rights needed to be balanced in view of the fact the union territory has been "plagued with militancy". In July, the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration told the Supreme Court that a special committee had been constituted to consider the issue of restoration of 4G Internet services in the Union Territory.

On August 7, the top court had asked the J-K administration to explore the possibility of restoring 4G services in certain areas of the Union Territory.

(With PTI Input)