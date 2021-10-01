Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Police Arrest 3 Militant Associates Of LeT In J&K

The arrested persons were identified as Abid Mushtaq, Aadil Jamal Bhat and Danish Rasool Bhat, all residents of Tral area in Pulwama district, an official said.

Representational Image | PTI

2021-10-01T18:39:53+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 6:39 pm

Police  on Friday arrested three overground workers of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrested persons were identified as Abid Mushtaq, Aadil Jamal Bhat and Danish Rasool Bhat, all residents of Tral area in Pulwama district, an official said.

Security forces, during checking at a vehicle checkpoint at Mir Bazar in Kulgam,  apprehended the three associates of LeT, who were travelling in a car and on a motorcycle, he said.

Four hand grenades, four detonators, one IED, one IED wire, one AK-47 short rifle, one magazine and 30 pistol rounds were recovered from their possession, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

