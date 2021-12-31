Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

3 Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorists Killed In Anti-Terror Operation At Srinagar, 9 Militants Killed In 36 Hours

According to an official, three police personnel and a CRPF personnel were also injured in the exchange of fire and they were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

3 Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorists Killed In Anti-Terror Operation At Srinagar, 9 Militants Killed In 36 Hours
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

3 Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorists Killed In Anti-Terror Operation At Srinagar, 9 Militants Killed In 36 Hours
outlookindia.com
2021-12-31T09:21:21+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 9:21 am

Police on Friday confirmed that security forces gunned down three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants while four security forces personnel sustained injury during an encounter in the Pantha Chowk area of the city.

One of the slain militants was involved in the December 13 attack on a police bus in the nearby Zewan area.

In the exchange of fire, three police personnel and a CRPF personnel were also injured, the official said, adding that they were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar identified one of the slain militants as Suhail Ahmad Rather of proscribed terror outfit JeM.

"As revealed during yesterday's PC, terrorist Suhail was also involved in #ZewanTerrorAttack. All terrorists involved in Zewan attack have been #neutralised," the IGP said in a tweet.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Two militants involved in the Zewan attack were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag on Thursday.

Tags

PTI Srinagar Jaish-e-Mohammad Militants Anti-Terror Operation National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Uttar Pradesh: Income Tax Raids On Perfume Traders

Uttar Pradesh: Income Tax Raids On Perfume Traders

Cold Wave Engulfs Delhi; AQI Worsens To ‘Very Poor’ Category

Omicron Scare: Is WHO Ignoring Importance Of Natural Immunity To Promote Covid-19 Vaccines?

Covid-19 India Update: Omicron Tally Reaches 1,270, Fresh 16,764 Coronavirus Cases Reported

Covid-19 Update: Maharashtra Govt Caps Attendance At 50 Persons Amid Surge In Coronavirus Cases

Delhi: Doctors Stir Enters 14th Day; Demand Withdrawal Of Police Cases

Nagaland: NSF, NPF To Demand AFSPA Repeal Through ‘Democratic Agitations’

Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rains Leave 3 Dead; Chennai Areas Remain Inundated

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19 India: Maharashtra Logs 198 Fresh Omicron Cases, 5,368 Coronavirus Infections

Covid-19 India: Maharashtra Logs 198 Fresh Omicron Cases, 5,368 Coronavirus Infections

Omicron Crosses 1000-Mark In India: Delhi, Mumbai Head For Grim New Year

Omicron Crosses 1000-Mark In India: Delhi, Mumbai Head For Grim New Year

Massive Surge In Covid-19 Cases; Delhi 42%, Mumbai 46% | Highlights In 10 Points

Massive Surge In Covid-19 Cases; Delhi 42%, Mumbai 46% | Highlights In 10 Points

West Bengal To Restrict Flights From UK, At-Risk Countries From January 3

West Bengal To Restrict Flights From UK, At-Risk Countries From January 3

Read More from Outlook

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

Seema Guha / The last two years have shown that the pandemic is a great leveller. It struck every country with equal ferocity. What awaits the world in 2022? Uncertainty continues to loom large,

Omicron Scare: Is WHO Ignoring Importance Of Natural Immunity To Promote Covid-19 Vaccines?

Omicron Scare: Is WHO Ignoring Importance Of Natural Immunity To Promote Covid-19 Vaccines?

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / When the WHO says that vaccine and natural antibodies provide the same level of protection, why is it recommending aggressive vaccination?

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Koushik Paul / Controversies are part and parcel of sports and 2021 also had its fair share. Here's a look at five unwanted controversies.

New Year's Eve: Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

New Year's Eve: Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

Ashwani Sharma / Restrictions in New Delhi and other neighbouring states have driven people to the hills to spend the New Years' weekend. Places like Shimla and Manali are experiencing heavy footfall.

Advertisement