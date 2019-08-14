3 Chhattisgarh Cops Suspended After Video Of Them Assaulting Child Goes Viral

Three policemen have been suspended after a purported video showing them assaulting a minor boy at a railway station in Raipur, Chhattisgarh went viral on social media, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident, which apparently took place on August 9 at Sarona railway station located on Raipur's outskirts, came to light on Tuesday after its video clip went viral, Senior Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh told PTI.

The boy was allegedly a pickpocket, he said.

The video is believed to have been made by a passenger of a train when it halted at the railway station.

In the purported video, three men, including one in police uniform, were seen pulling the hair, ears and pants of the boy and hitting him.

The policemen, two of them sitting on a two-wheeler, were also seen laughing while assaulting the boy.

"After the video came to my notice, I immediately suspended the policemen on Tuesday night. I have also ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter," Sheikh said.

Those suspended are constables Anil Rajput, Mukesh Thakur and Krishna Rajput, posted at Kabir Nagar, Saraswati Nagar and Amanaka police stations, respectively, he said.