﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  3 Chhattisgarh Cops Suspended After Video Of Them Assaulting Child Goes Viral

3 Chhattisgarh Cops Suspended After Video Of Them Assaulting Child Goes Viral

The video is believed to have been made by a passenger of a train when it halted at the railway station.

PTI 14 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
3 Chhattisgarh Cops Suspended After Video Of Them Assaulting Child Goes Viral
Representational Image
File Photo
3 Chhattisgarh Cops Suspended After Video Of Them Assaulting Child Goes Viral
outlookindia.com
2019-08-14T17:23:53+0530

 Three policemen have been suspended after a purported video showing them assaulting a minor boy at a railway station in Raipur, Chhattisgarh went viral on social media, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident, which apparently took place on August 9 at Sarona railway station located on Raipur's outskirts, came to light on Tuesday after its video clip went viral, Senior Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh told PTI.

The boy was allegedly a pickpocket, he said.

The video is believed to have been made by a passenger of a train when it halted at the railway station.

In the purported video, three men, including one in police uniform, were seen pulling the hair, ears and pants of the boy and hitting him.

The policemen, two of them sitting on a two-wheeler, were also seen laughing while assaulting the boy.

"After the video came to my notice, I immediately suspended the policemen on Tuesday night. I have also ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter," Sheikh said.

Those suspended are constables Anil Rajput, Mukesh Thakur and Krishna Rajput, posted at Kabir Nagar, Saraswati Nagar and Amanaka police stations, respectively, he said.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Raipur Chhattisgarh Police & Security Forces Security National
Next Story : Faridabad DCP Shoots Self, Suicide Note Names Two, Including Another Cop
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters