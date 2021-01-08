23-Year-Old Brave Kolkata Girl Confronts Stalker On Bus, Gets Him Arrested

A 23-year old student became an inspiration for many girls as she used her presence of mind to get her stalker nabbed and fall for his mischiefs. The incident occurred in broad daylight on January 1.

A research student in Kolkata was travelling in a bus when a 42-year old man started clicking her pictures in his smartphone without her consent. Despite a warning, he continued with his acts after which the brave girl challenged him to get him arrested.

According to TOI report, the girl boarded 227 bus at around 3 pm and noticed the accused, Jeetu Singh clicking her pictures. When she objected, he declined the accusations and said she was making a huge fuss out of nothing and later continued with the same.

This time she stood against the man and asked him to show his phone which he rejected immediately and tried to thrust her aside in order to escape. However, the girl blocked his way and dialled police help number.

As the bus slowed down to pick passengers, police officials intervened after they noticed the entire scene from farsight. They nabbed the accused and siezed his mobile phone. The senior officers lauded the young girl for her act of bravery.

Meanwhile, Police is undergoing further investigation and sent the phone for forensic examination.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine