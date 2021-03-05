March 05, 2021
Corona
21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Minor Cousin, Another Absconding

As a result of the rape, the minor victim had become pregnant and delivered a baby last month

Outlook Web Bureau 05 March 2021
In a shocking case, a21-year-old man was on arrested for allegedly raping his 17-year-old cousin Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district.

Kundam police station in-charge P S Markam said, the arrested accused's brother who is also involved in the crime is absconding. However, his parents have been arrested for hiding the incident.

As a result of the rape, the minor victim had become pregnant and delivered a baby last month, the official said.

The brothers had allegedly lured their cousin to attend a fair with them in Jamuniya village last year and raped her, he said.

The minor girl got pregnant, following which she stayed her cousins' house, delivered a baby and returned to her home in Bhamha village in neighbouring Dindori district, the official said.

 The victim's parents lodged a complaint with the Shahpura police station in Dindori where an FIR was registered, he said, adding that the case was later transferred to Kundam police station.

With PTI inputs

