21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Minor Cousin, Another Absconding

In a shocking case, a21-year-old man was on arrested for allegedly raping his 17-year-old cousin Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district.

Kundam police station in-charge P S Markam said, the arrested accused's brother who is also involved in the crime is absconding. However, his parents have been arrested for hiding the incident.

As a result of the rape, the minor victim had become pregnant and delivered a baby last month, the official said.

The brothers had allegedly lured their cousin to attend a fair with them in Jamuniya village last year and raped her, he said.

The minor girl got pregnant, following which she stayed her cousins' house, delivered a baby and returned to her home in Bhamha village in neighbouring Dindori district, the official said.

The victim's parents lodged a complaint with the Shahpura police station in Dindori where an FIR was registered, he said, adding that the case was later transferred to Kundam police station.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine