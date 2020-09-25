September 25, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  19,000 CCTV Cameras On Real-Time Streaming At HP Police HQs

19,000 CCTV Cameras On Real-Time Streaming At HP Police HQs

In a first of its kind initiative, Himachal Pradesh police on Friday commissioned an ultra-modern system, which will provide 24 X 7 real time streaming from 19,000 CCTV camera locations to the Police headquarters.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
19,000 CCTV Cameras On Real-Time Streaming At HP Police HQs
File photo
19,000 CCTV Cameras On Real-Time Streaming At HP Police HQs
outlookindia.com
2020-09-25T20:38:55+05:30

With an initiative of installing CCTV cameras,  the HP police have introduced a new concept of predictive policing--- a US model of policing involving usage of mathematical and other analytical techniques in the law enforcement to identify potential criminal activity in the areas under surveillance .

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated a CCTV Surveillance Matrix & Command Centre ,commissioned in a record time of 65 days during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CCTV Surveillance Matrix system is aimed towards implementation of "Stopping crime before it starts". The concept is to focus on predicting crimes, predicting offenders/perpetrators, predicting victims, predicting places and predicting time’ said DGP Sanjay Kundu .

The police at present, has approximately 19,000 CCTV cameras installed all over the State. These cameras are very helpful in the prevention and detection of crime, investigations, traffic management, manpower optimization and improving efficiency in police service delivery, Kundu added.

He claimed “ keeping in view the population of Himachal Pradesh, which is more than 68 lakh ideally 68 ,0000 cameras are required to be installed all over the State”.

Himachal Pradesh Police also proposed to enter into collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology IIT), Mandi to facilitate the police personnel to update their knowledge about new technologies, geographical and temporal analysis of crime , predicting crime trends, traffic management, e-challaning and threat and security analysis.

Other areas like , cybercrime, cyber forensics and cyber security will also be covered as part of capacity building, which will involve Police Officers and IIT faculty, researchers as well as students,said Kundu .

The ADGP ( CID) N. Venugopal, IPS will be Nodal Officer for this new initiative .

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Indian Scientists Develop Face Mask That Kills Coronavirus In 3 Minutes: Report

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Jairam Thakur Shimla Security National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos