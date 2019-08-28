Bihar: 16 Members Of Family Attacked With Acid For Resisting Molestation

Sixteen members of an extended family were attacked with acid, seriously injuring eight, when they opposed attempted molestation of a young woman in the family by some youths in a village in Bihar's Vaishali district on Wednesday, police said.

Family members of Nand Kishore Bhagat had a tiff with some people on Tuesday, Vaishali Deputy Superintendent of Police Raghav Dyal said. "Members from both the groups came to blows. Somehow peace was restored."

But on Wednesday, a group of people forcibly entered the house of Nand Kishore and attacked the family living in Daudpur village with acid.

"The entire family was attacked with acid. Eight members including two women have been seriously injured and have been admitted to a government hospital in Hajipur," said Dyal.

According to the official, nearly 20 people attacked the family "to teach them a lesson".

Some youths were reportedly harassing the woman for some days. The family members first reprimanded the youths.

The police have arrested five of the accused, said Dyal.