1000 'Descendants Of Ram' Reach Ayodhya, Demand Construction of Temple At Disputed Site

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, including Justices D Y Chandrachud, S A Bobde, Ashok Bhushan and S A Abdul Nazeer, is conducting a day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya title dispute case.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 September 2019
In this file photo, people arrive for a rally at Bada Bhaktmal ki Bagiya to attend `Dharam Sabha’, being organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Ayodhya. (Representational image)
At least a thousand people from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan who claimed to be the descendants of Lord Ram reached the temple town of Ayodhya on Sunday, The Indian Express reported.

The report also said the group, Akhand Raghuvanshi Samaj Parishad, has submitted a memorandum, addressed to the prime minister and the president, to the district magistrate demanding the temple be built on the disputed site.

The group's visit comes even as the Supreme Court is currently hearing the matter on a day-to-day basis and has last month asked if there were any descendants of Lord Ram in the world.

According to ANI, National vice president of the organisation, Kuldeep Singh Patel said, "Our people are deeply upset as this question has hurt our sentiments. We belong to the Raghuvanshi clan and this matter is no more a party issue, it only concerns people of our clan. Therefore, we request the apex court to make a speedy decision in the matter so that the Ram Mandir can come into existence."

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, including Justices D Y Chandrachud, S A Bobde, Ashok Bhushan and S A Abdul Nazeer, is conducting a day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya title dispute case after the mediation panel failed to achieve an amicable settlement.

The apex court is hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court in the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

