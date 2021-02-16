1 In 2000 Beneficiaries Reported Minor Effects After Receiving Covid-19 Vaccine: Centre

Observing that the rate of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) has been recorded at 0.05 per cent, the Centre on Tuesday said that just one out of 2,000 beneficiaries reported minor effects after they received the Covid-19 vaccine.

While dismissing rumours regarding the jab, NITI Aayog member (Health), V K Paul asserted that the coronavirus vaccines will not impact fertility in any manner.

"The AEFI is 0.05 per cent. In one in 2000 cases there have been reports of slight pain or fever. Rumours like it (the vaccine) will impact fertility are not true. The vaccines are eminently safe. I will appeal anganwadi workers and nurses to get vaccinated," he said.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava further added that those who take aspirin and blood thinners can also receive the vaccines. "There is no contraindication," he said. Paul further said that India has shipped Covid-19 vaccines to 24 countries so far.

Stating that 70 percent of the Indian population is still vulnerable to the virus, Paul said everyone must continue following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

"70 per cent Indian population is still vulnerable. Vigil to contain this virus must continue. We still don't fully understand the virus so we have to be serious about vaccination and we must follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour," he said.

With PTI Inputs

