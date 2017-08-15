Birth Of India's Freedom: How Major Newspapers Headlined Independence 70 Years ago

On this day, seven decades ago, India had its Tryst With Destiny. At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world slept, India woke up to life and freedom.

After and undeterred war against the British Raj, came the much awaited "freedom". It is something to gloat about even for the generations to come.

Advertisement opens in new window

As we enter the 71st year of Independence, we take a look back at the way the media-- both Indian and international-- chronicled the birth of two nations.

The two major Indian dailies-- Times of India and Hindustan Times--in its headline celebrated the idea of an independent India. TOI focussed more on the the jubiliant celebration across the country; elaborating on the comments by major leaders of a free nation. There were snippets on how the first Prime Miniser Jawaharlal Nehru constituted his cabinet, calling alongside for "big efforts from people" for the "incessant striving task of future."

However, HT also mentioned the tension in the Western front.

Advertisement opens in new window

The Hindu's colourful front page hoisted free India's flag. In its second page editorial it talked about the daunting task ahead for the leaders of the nation. In a detailed column, it highlighted the International rights of the Indian Dominion status, not forgetting the "inauguration of Pakistan".

The Statesman did not forget to mention the pain of partition based on the communal lines. In a very bold headline it said that the independence is a "political freedom for one-fifth of human race". In a very subtle way it also mentioned that Hindus and Muslims both are celebrating the historic event.

Advertisement opens in new window

Pakistan-based daily Dawn elaborated on the birth of Pakistan and Lord Mountbatten's address to Pakistan Constituent Assembly. Another half of the divided page said "Dawn of freedom iin Indian Uunion". The bottom of the page were filled with greetings from all across.

The Internation media also covered the news with zest and enthusiasm. Here are few clippings from major dailies: