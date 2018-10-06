India steamrolled the West Indies inside three days to win the first Test by an innings and 272 runs at Rajkot on Saturday.

India bowled out the Windies for the second time in two days, 196 on Day 3 and 181 on Day 2.

This is India's biggest innings win. The previous record was an innings and 262 runs win against Afghanistan at Bengaluru early this year.

Here are key numbers from the match:

- India registered their 100th Test win at home, becoming the fourth team to achieve the feat.

- This was Windies' second biggest innings defeat after their loss to England at Leeds in 2007 (by innings & 283 runs)

- This was also India's 42nd innings win and 400th overall. England lead the list with 104 such wins, followed by Australia (91) and South Africa (46). Windies have 41 innings wins.

- Virat Kohli is now second on the list of most Test wins for India as captain at home (21 for MS Dhoni, 14 for Kohli and 13 for Mohammad Azharuddin). This was Kohli's 23rd Test win, second most for India.

- Kohli hit his 24th century in 123 innings, the second quickest behind Don Bradman (66).

- Kohli became fifth Indian batsman to aggregate 1000 or more runs in three calendar years, after Sachin Tendulkar (6 times), Sunil Gavaskar (4), Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag.

- Kohli is the first captain in history to aggregate 1000 or more runs in three successive calendar years.

- Prithvi Shaw became the sixth Indian player to receive the Man of the Match award in his debut game, after Pravin Amre in 1992, RP Singh in 2006, Ravichandran Ashwin in 2011, Shikhar Dhawan in 2013 and Rohit Sharma in 2013.

- Kuldeep Yadav becomes the first left-arm leg-spinner to take a five-wicket haul in all three formats.

- 21 sixes were hit in the game, most for a Test match in India. The previous high was 20 during the India-Sri Lanka Test at Mumbai in 2009.

The match will be best remembered for the emergence of Prithvi Shaw, who announced his arrival in international cricket with a classy hundred on debut, becoming the youngest from the country to do so in Tests. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were the other centurions.