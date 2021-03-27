I-League: Churchill Brothers Beat Punjab FC 3-2, But Lose Title Race

In the other match of the day, dominant Churchill Brothers proved too hot for RoundGlass Punjab FC as they won 3-2 at the VYBK Stadium. (More Football News)



The Goan club surged into the lead in the 9th minute when Clayvin Zuniga was brought down inside the box. Off the resultant penalty, Slovenian striker Luka Majcen converted from the spot sending rival custodian Jaspreet Singh the wrong way.



Churchill doubled their lead in the 25th minute. An inconsistent Jaspreet after making a couple of acrobatic saves to deny the Goan outfit faltered in his decision making and allowed a routine cross to bounce off the post — all for Zuniga to put it home.



The third goal came during added time in the first half. Omnipresent Bazie Armand, the Churchill captain intercepted, went past his marker, and set it up for Lamgoulen Gou down the right. Gou, with all the time in the world, essayed an inch-perfect cross for an unmarked Zuniga to head home.



Facing an uphill task, RoundGlass Punjab FC managed to pull one back in the 65th minute when Joseba Beitia finished from just outside the box.



Four minutes later Punjab further reduced the margin. Churchill goalkeeper Shibinraj failed to latch on a Maheson Singh cross, and as the ball rebounded off the defender, Papa Diawara tapped it in. The full-time scoreline 3-2 in the Red Machine’s favor.

