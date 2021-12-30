Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Hyderpora encounter: Omar slams SIT statement on ‘speculative’ remarks on report

The SIT said the government had ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and all such person making statements should have approached the inquiry officer with genuine evidences they have, for corroboration or contradiction.

Hyderpora encounter: Omar slams SIT statement on ‘speculative’ remarks on report
Omar Abdullah criticises SIT report on Hyderpora Encounter. AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan

Trending

Hyderpora encounter: Omar slams SIT statement on ‘speculative’ remarks on report
outlookindia.com
2021-12-30T11:25:51+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 11:25 am

It does not behove the Jammu and Kashmir police to be trying to threaten people into submission, NC vice president Omar Abdullah said Wednesday after the SIT probing the Hyderpora encounter threatened legal action against political leaders for making "speculative" statements about the investigation.

He said criticising the report, whether interim or final, is the right of any citizen. "If the SIT wants people to believe the report it should report the truth, period," Abdullah wrote on Twitter. "As to the "threat of penal action". Criticising the report, whether interim or final is the right of any citizen & it does not behove J&K police to be trying to threaten people in to submission,” he said.

In a statement here, the SIT said speculative statements from the political leaders have tendency to create provocation, rumour, fear and alarm among the general masses or particular section of society. "This kind of approach is against the rule of law and may attract appropriate penal provisions as envisaged under law," the chairman of the SIT said.

"The SIT constituted in the instant case is still investigating the matter, all such persons are once again advised to provide any type of evidence if they have regarding the incident so that every aspect of investigation is covered and concluded on merits," the statement said.

Reacting to the statement, Abdullah further said if the SIT is still investigating the matter, then what was the need to rush to the press with a statement on Tuesday.  "I don't recall reading anywhere that yesterday's report was an interim one," the NC leader said.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said the police warning of a penal action "is like diktat and crossing all the limits of brazen bizarre display of authoritative tendency”. "Political leaders have every right to ask questions. Threatening right to question is breach of law and duty police is supposed to uphold," Tarigami wrote on Twitter.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Omar Abdullah Srinagar Special Investigation Team (SIT) Jammu and Kashmir Police Hyderpora Encounter
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Naseer Ganai / A bit over two years since the Abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir took place, the realities are still sinking in.

Two Encounters In Kashmir, Six Militants Killed

Two Encounters In Kashmir, Six Militants Killed

Naseer Ganai / On Wednesday evening the police said six militants of proscribed Jaish Mohammad outfit were killed in two separate encounters in South Kashmir. The police said four of the killed militants have been identified.

SA Vs IND, Live, 1st Test: India Six Wickets Away From Victory

SA Vs IND, Live, 1st Test: India Six Wickets Away From Victory

Jayanta Oinam / India's bowlers look to deliver the knockout punch on Day 5 of the first Test at Centurion. Get here live cricket scores of SA vs IND.

Danish Siddiqui Posthumously Gets Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Award

Danish Siddiqui Posthumously Gets Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Award

Outlook Web Desk / Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who died during an assignment in Afghanistan, has been posthumously awarded as the ‘Journalist of the Year’ for 2020 by the Mumbai Press Club.

Advertisement