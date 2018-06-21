The Website
﻿
21 June 2018 National

From Dehradun To Dublin, All Have Embraced Yoga: PM Modi

He said from Dehradun to Dublin, from Shanghai to Chicago, from Jakarta to Johannesburg, Yoga is everywhere.
Outlook Web Bureau
Courtesy: Twitter/BJP4India
outlookindia.com
2018-06-21T09:27:38+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said Yoga has become one of the biggest mass movements in the quest for good health and wellbeing as he lead an estimated 50,000 enthusiasts performing asanas during the 4th International Yoga day at the picturesque Forest Research Institute here.

He said from Dehradun to Dublin, from Shanghai to Chicago, from Jakarta to Johannesburg, Yoga is everywhere.

"The world has embraced Yoga and glimpses of this can be seen in the manner in which International Day of Yoga has been marked every year," Modi said.

He said the way to lead a calm, creative and content life was Yoga.

"In Yoga, we have the perfect solution to the problems we face, either as individuals or in our society," the Prime Minister said.

"Instead of dividing, Yoga unites. Instead of further animosity, Yoga assimilates. Instead of increasing suffering, Yoga heals," he said.

Modi said Yoga presents a ray of hope for future of the world.

"Yoga is beautiful because it is ancient yet modern, it is constant yet evolving," he said.

(PTI)

