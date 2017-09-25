From Conviction To Acquittal: History Of 'Rape' Case Involving Mahmood Farooqui

Following is the chronology of events in the case in which Delhi High Court today acquitted co-director of Bollywood movie 'Peepli Live' Mahmood Farooqui, in a rape case of a 30-year-old American researcher in March 2015:



*Jun 20, 2015: Bollywood movie Peepli Live co-director Mahmood Farooqui arrested for allegedly raping an American researcher.



*Jul 29: Police files charge sheet against Farooqui for alleged offence punishable under sections 376 (rape) of IPC.



*Aug 9: Rape case against Farooqui sent to sessions court.



*Aug 20: Farooqui moves court seeking bail.



*Aug 25: Researcher tells court that a drunk Farooqui forced himself upon her after inviting her for dinner at his residence.



*Aug 27: Cops oppose Farooqui's bail plea, say it is a heinous crime.



*Sep 2: Court frames rape charges against Farooqui.



*Sep 9: Court starts day-to-day trial in rape case against Farooqui.



*Sep 16: US researcher appears in court; reiterates allegations against Farooqui during in-camera proceedings.



*Oct 15: Court grants interim bail of 15 days to Farooqui, directs him not to leave capital without its permission.



*Jan 14, 2016: Court commences hearing final arguments. Police tells court that US woman's testimony nails Farooqui in rape case.



*Jan 21: Prosecution concludes final arguments.



*May 30: Court reserves the judgement in the case.



*July 30: Court convicts Farooqui for the offence of rape.



*Aug 4: Court awards seven-year jail term to Farooqui.



*Oct 3: Farooqui moves HC challenging trial court order on conviction and sentence.



*Sep 1: HC reserves judgement.



*Sep 25: HC acquits Farooqui, sets aside the trial court order awarding him seven years jail term.

