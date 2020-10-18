Four Stunning Tech Products From Realme

The decade we are living in is the era of the technology lifestyle brands. The Internet of Things and gadgets have integrated technology deep into our lives. Researchers expect that in 2020, over 30 billion connected devices will be in use, automating processes, communications, and perhaps making some purchasing decisions for us. Technology is transforming people’s everyday lives in a variety of ways. Whether you want to stay connected and safe, receive information in an instant, travel smart, or increase your health and hygiene levels each day, there will be an innovative gadget to suit your needs.



We bring you the latest smart devices from Realme for a smarter daily life.



1. Realme Smart TV SLED 4K 55” - realme brings flagship cinematic viewing experience with the trendsetting SLED technology, developed in collaboration with John Rooymans, Chief Scientist of SPD technology. It brings a true cinematic experience with 108% NTSC wide colour gamut and Chroma Boost Engine. The smart TV comes with seven display modes, premium audio credentials with 24W Quad stereo speakers with Dolby audio, and a powerful 64-bit MediaTek quad-core processor. Creating an artistic benchmark with premium bezel-less design, the realme Smart TV SLED 4K 55” provides a premium smart experience with the latest Android 9.0 version, access to unlimited smart content like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Google Play, and a smart home control center. Priced at INR 42999, the latest Smart TV is certified by TÜV Rheinland Low blue light certification so that the audience can enjoy a visual experience without any worry for a longer duration. You can get this TV in 39999 on official site of realme.





2. Realme Buds Air Pro - Setting a new benchmark in the TWS earphone series, realme has introduced the flagship realme Buds Air Pro with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 35db, 94ms super-low latency in gaming mode, and 20 hrs of total playback with ANC on. The Buds Air Pro is equipped with realme's customized S1 high-performance noise cancellation chip, which guarantees the strongest noise cancellation effect while consuming low power. With 10mm bass boost driver, dual-mic noise cancellation for a call with ENC noise cancelling algorithm, instant auto-connect & Google fast pair, 48.8g ultra-light body, the realme Buds Air Pro is available in the colours of Soul White and Rock Black and is priced at INR 4999. For the Festive First Sale Offer starting at 00:00 midnight onwards on 16th October 2020, it is available on www.realme.com priced at INR 4499.

3. Realme Security Cam 360° - The first-ever realme 360° Smart Cam is equipped with 1080p HD recording, a Wide Dynamic Range, and 3D noise cancelling algorithm to improve image quality. The realme Smart Cam 360° also has a mechanical gimbal that can achieve 360-degree omnidirectional rotation, eliminating potential blind spots. Priced at INR 2999, the realme Smart Cam 360° supports IR night-vision mode to ensure visibility and security 24/7, AI motion detection providing real-time alerts for any out-of-the-ordinary activity, and 128GB MicroSD card. It is priced at Rs 2599.



4. Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush - It comes with a powerful sonic motor which can vibrate up to 20,000 times/minute. Equipped with an 800mAh large battery, it has an incredibly long battery life and can last for up to 130 days for only one charge. Its Dupont™ 99.99% Antibacterial Bristles are proven to be effective in preventing bacterial growth and removing bacteria and plaque from the surface of teeth. It has 3 cleaning modes - Soft Mode, Clean Mode, and Polish Mode. Available in the colours of white and blue, the realme N1 sonic electric toothbrush is priced at INR 799.







