Festive Waiting Period: Honda Activa 5G And Honda CB Shine SP

With the festive season less than a month away from now, Indian bikemakers have been aggressively promoting various offers and discounts on their portfolio. Not surprising then, there will be an increase in demand, especially if someone is considering buying a Honda product. If you happen to be one of them, here's everything you need to know about the availability and waiting period of two of Honda’s most popular offerings, the Activa 5G and the CB Shine SP.

The Honda Activa 5G is priced at Rs 53,565 for the standard and Rs 55,430 for the DLX variant. On the other hand, the CB Shine SP is priced at Rs 63,000 (Drum), Rs 64,486 (Disc) and Rs 67,477 (CBS, all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Both enjoy no waiting time in cities like Lucknow, Jaipur, Kochi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi and Pune. However, potential customers in cities like Mumbai and Patna might have to wait anywhere from 15 days to a week.

Here’s everything summarised into a table:

