You Must Show Up: Vin Diesel Urges The Rock To Return As Hobbs In 'Fast 10'

As the 'Fast and Furious' franchise is about to reach its conclusion with its two-part finale, actor and producer Vin Diesel tried to end his feud with former co-star Dwanye 'the Rock' Johnsson. The actor is certainly expecting that Luke Hobbs and Dominic Toretto, the characters played by Johnson and him respectively in the' Fast And Furious' franchise, can reunite for the culminating chapter.

The 'Fast and Furious' franchise ached from a spat between the two of the biggest stars during the filming of the eighth film. Johnson and Diesel reportedly did not get along during the shoot and eventually fell off. The Rock is now starring in 'Hobbs and Shaw' franchise with Jason Statham while Diesal continues to lead the 'Fast and Furious' franchise.

Reports of the pair’s dispute first went around in 2016 when they filmed the eighth movie of the franchise, 'The Fate of the Furious'.

During the last week of filming, The Rock took to social media that some people on set “conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken s–t to do anything about it anyway. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right.”