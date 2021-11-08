Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

You Must Show Up: Vin Diesel Urges The Rock To Return As Hobbs In 'Fast 10'

In an Instagram post, Diesel shared on Sunday, he calls out to Johnson urging him to return to the franchise and 'fulfill his destiny.'

You Must Show Up: Vin Diesel Urges The Rock To Return As Hobbs In 'Fast 10'
Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel in a still from 2011 film Fast and Furious Five. | Instagram/ @vindiesel

Trending

You Must Show Up: Vin Diesel Urges The Rock To Return As Hobbs In 'Fast 10'
outlookindia.com
2021-11-08T23:10:48+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 11:10 pm

As the 'Fast and Furious' franchise is about to reach its conclusion with its two-part finale, actor and producer Vin Diesel tried to end his feud with former co-star Dwanye 'the Rock' Johnsson. The actor is certainly expecting that Luke Hobbs and Dominic Toretto, the characters played by Johnson and him respectively in the' Fast And Furious' franchise, can reunite for the culminating chapter. 

The 'Fast and Furious' franchise ached from a spat between the two of the biggest stars during the filming of the eighth film. Johnson and Diesel reportedly did not get along during the shoot and eventually fell off. The Rock is now starring in 'Hobbs and Shaw' franchise with Jason Statham while Diesal continues to lead the 'Fast and Furious' franchise.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

Reports of the pair’s dispute first went around in 2016 when they filmed the eighth movie of the franchise, 'The Fate of the Furious'.

During the last week of filming, The Rock took to social media that some people on set “conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken s–t to do anything about it anyway. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right.”

 

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Dwayne Johnson Vin Diesel New Delhi Hollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor: For Me, 10 Will Always Stand For Diego Maradona

Ranbir Kapoor: For Me, 10 Will Always Stand For Diego Maradona

Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' Collects Over Rs 77 Crore On First Weekend

See Pics: Chiranjeevi Takes A Look Test For 'Bholaa Shankar'

Allu Arjun's Son Ayaan Makes A Special Video For Varun Tej

Madhuri Dixit Is A Proud Mother, Shares Son Ryan's Noble Deed

Chaitanya, Nagarjuna Reach Mysore For Next Schedule Of 'Bangarraju'

Ekta Kaul Gives Befitting Reply To A 'Disgusting' Question By Fan

Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' Title Track Gets Over 3lakh views

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Lara Dutta's Social Media Feed Flooded With Memes As Her Fake Dating Profile Goes Viral

Lara Dutta's Social Media Feed Flooded With Memes As Her Fake Dating Profile Goes Viral

WATCH | Patna Diaries: A Chhath Story Like No Other

WATCH | Patna Diaries: A Chhath Story Like No Other

‘Bigg Boss’ Punishes Housemates For Breaking Rules; Jay Bhanushali Slams Shamita Shetty And Afsana Khan

‘Bigg Boss’ Punishes Housemates For Breaking Rules; Jay Bhanushali Slams Shamita Shetty And Afsana Khan

Raqesh Bapat: Would Let Shamita Shetty Win ‘Bigg Boss 15’, If It’s Just Us At The End

Raqesh Bapat: Would Let Shamita Shetty Win ‘Bigg Boss 15’, If It’s Just Us At The End

Read More from Outlook

Fuel Price Politics: Why Opposition-Ruled States Are Crying Foul Over VAT Reduction

Fuel Price Politics: Why Opposition-Ruled States Are Crying Foul Over VAT Reduction

Preetha Nair, Lola Nayar / Many BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Assam, Bihar and Haryana have slashed VAT on fuel.

Militants Gun Down Civilian Salesman In Srinagar, Second Terror Attack In 24 Hours In J&K

Militants Gun Down Civilian Salesman In Srinagar, Second Terror Attack In 24 Hours In J&K

Outlook Web Desk / A day after the killing of a police constable in Srinagar, militants gunned down a civilian who reportedly worked for a Kashmiri Pundit shop in the city.

Kohli Hints Rohit As Next Captain Of Indian T20 Cricket Team

Kohli Hints Rohit As Next Captain Of Indian T20 Cricket Team

Outlook Web Bureau / Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles. He has been Virat Kohli's deputy in the Indian team.

Sri Lanka Says China Sent Contaminated Fertilisers To Its Farmers: Why That's Bad News For Sino-Lankan Ties

Sri Lanka Says China Sent Contaminated Fertilisers To Its Farmers: Why That's Bad News For Sino-Lankan Ties

Seema Guha / The problem arose after a Chinese company, Qingdao Seawin Biotech Co Ltd, supplied contaminated organic fertilizers to Sri Lankan farmers.

Advertisement