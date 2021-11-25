Will Smith Reveals He Indulged In 'Rampant Sexual Intercourse' After First Girlfriend Cheated On Him

Actor Will Smith has admitted that after his first girlfriend Melanie cheated on him, he indulged in 'rampant sexual intercourse.' In his new memoir, the actor said that he developed 'a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm.'

Will Smith married Sheree Zampino in 1992 and had a son later that year. However, they separated in 1995. In 1997, he tied the knot with actor Jada Pinkett Smith. They have two children--Jaden Christopher Syre Smith and Willow Camille Reign Smith.

“I desperately needed relief but as there is no pill for heartbreak, I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse. Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie. But over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena. I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm. It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit," reported Buzzfeed News quoting Smith's book.

He also wrote, “In every case, though, I hoped to God this beautiful stranger would be ‘the one’ who would love me, who would make this pain go away. But invariably, there I was, retching and wretched. And the look in the eyes of the women even further deepened my agony.”

Will Smith features in the drama King Richard, as Richard Williams, the father, and coach to Venus and Serena Williams. King Richard has been directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green.

Conversing with news agency AP, Smith said, “Richard Williams is a hard man to love. But he’s a hard man to love because of how hard he loves. He has been so brutalized and he has been so disrespected and disregarded. When you bump into that trigger, there’s a volcano of hurt in there. His family became his oasis.”

Will Smith will next be seen in Antoine Fuqua's 'Emancipation.' It is a real tale about a heavily abused and tortured man who emancipated himself from a Southern plantation and joined the Union Army in the 1860s.