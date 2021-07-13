TV Actor Anaya Soni took to Instagram on Monday evening where she again called for financial help, as she is undergoing kidney transplant. She also revealed that she and her family are looking for a kidney donor as well. “I need your help guys. We need to search for a kidney,” she said in an eight-minute long video she posted online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANAYA T SONI (@theanayasoni)

‘We Need A Kidney Donor’: Crime Patrol Actress Anaya Soni Seeks Financial Help For Transplant

Soni is currently admitted to Holy Spirit Hospital in Mumbai, and are currently looking for possible donors. In an interview with Etimes, Soni said that she has been “living on one kidney since 2015”.

“My both kidneys had failed six years ago and my father donated a kidney to me. Suddenly, the donated kidney has deteriorated and I need a fresh kidney transplant. I never dreamt of such a situation when I was doing shows like Naamkarann and Crime Patrol," she told the publication and she also opened about facing financial issues.

“My mom had a garments business. My brother was doing well. Her clothes and his machines got all burnt some time ago when my house caught fire. Sab kuch khatam ho gaya (everything is destroyed). We are just hand-to-mouth now," she said. Anaya also revealed that her family is looking for a donor,” she said.

Anaya recently took to Instagram where she opened up about her troubles, both financial and physical.

Hi guys! I am hospitalised and I came live to tell people why I am hospitalised. I am hospitalised because my kidneys are not functioning well. It is only working two percent,” she said in the video she posted on Instagram last week, on July 6.

Earlier this month, veteran actor Shagufta Ali, who has appeared in many films as well as TV shows in a career spanning 30 years, revealed that she is currently going through a major financial crunch.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine