Vijay Diwas 2021: From 'Raazi' To 'Border', 5 Films Based On Major Events During 1971 Indo-Pak War

In India, December 16 is celebrated as Vijay Diwas to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which resulted in the formation of Bangladesh. On this day, Indians pay tribute to our country's valiant military. The subcontinent's defining events also demonstrated the prowess of the Indian Armed Forces, which included the Army, Air Force, and Navy. Vijay Diwas 2021 commemorates the 51st anniversary of India's triumph over Pakistan in 1971.

On Vijay Diwas 2021, as we mark India's triumph over Pakistan in the 1971 war for the liberation of Bangladesh, let us take a look at the Bollywood films on the Indian Army's courage in the 1971 war.

'Bhuj The Pride Of India' (2021)

'Bhuj The Pride Of India' is a Bollywood drama, helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, and Ammy Virk in the lead roles. The film is a celebration of the 300 women of Madhapur in Gujarat lead by IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik who played a pivotal part in India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Karnik with his team, with the help of these local women, created history by reconstructing the only IAF airstrip at Bhuj destroyed during the war. Karnik was lauded for his valiant efforts which saved the day for the Indians.

'Hindustan Ki Kasam' (1973)

This film, directed by Chetan Anand, is based on Operation Cactus Lily, which took place during the 1971 conflict. Raaj Kumar, Balraj Sahni, Priya Rajvanshand other notable actors appeared in Hindustan Ki Kasam.

'Akraman' (1975)

This film, directed by J. Om Prakash and written by Sachin Bhowmick, was inspired by the camaraderie shared by Indian troops, as well as their romantic lives and families outside of the 1971 war. This film featured a stellar cast that included Sanjeev Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Rekha, and Rakesh Roshan.

'Border' (1997)

'Border,' perhaps one of the finest military films ever made in Bollywood, was based on true events that occurred during the fight of Longewala in 1971. J.P Dutta directed this film, which starred Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and others. It was a financial and critical triumph, and it also received the National Award for Best Film on National Integration. The film's songs, such as Sandese Aate Hain, are still popular today.

'Raazi' (2018)

'Raazi' is based on the life of a Kashmiri girl whose father works as a RAW agent. Now he wants her to marry a Pakistani soldier to collect vital intelligence during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan conflict. Meghna Gulzar directed this film, which stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.