June 24, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Upcoming Film 'Strangers' To Cast Sophie Turner

Upcoming Film 'Strangers' To Cast Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner joins the cast of Strangers along with Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke

Outlook Web Bureau 24 June 2021, Last Updated at 6:01 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Upcoming Film 'Strangers' To Cast Sophie Turner
Sophir Turner to appear in a cameo role in a Hitchock-ian dark comedy
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File
Upcoming Film 'Strangers' To Cast Sophie Turner
outlookindia.com
2021-06-24T18:01:23+05:30
Also read

Sophie Turner is set to appear in a cameo role in upcoming Netflix film, “Strangers”, directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

The Hitchock-ian dark comedy will also star Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and Maya Hawke (Stranger Things)

"Strangers" follows Drew and Eleanor who, after a clandestine meet-cute, team up to go after each other's bullies.

Robinson, who has penned "Thor: Love and Thunder", co-wrote "Strangers" with Celeste Ballard.

She will also produce the movie with Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron for Likely Story under their overall deal with Netflix.

Turner was recently cast in HBO Max's true crime limited drama series "The Staircase" and will also voice Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, in "The Prince", the animated sitcom for the streaming platform.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

After Much Controversy, ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ Is All Set To Premiere On Zee5 Every Friday

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sophie Turner Los Angeles Netflix Comedy Movies Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos