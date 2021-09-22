Twitterati Rejoice Arjun Bijlani's Win On Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Actor Arjun Bijlani has been crowned the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi’s latest season. The TV star was one of the strongest contenders of the show. While the official announcement is yet to be made, Bijlani’s wife, Neha, took to social media to share a glimpse of the winner’s trophy, and that itself sent fans on Twitter into a tizzy.

The Bijlani household organised a small party for close friends and family last night. The party was attended by some of the contestants who participated in the show alongside Bijlani. Celebrities like Anushka Sen, Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood and many others were spotted at the party.

Talking of the fans, they’re rejoicing this win of Bijlani on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Here are a few fan reactions:

These pictures says at all.

How much i was sure about his Victory.. yessssss yesssssðÂÂÂðÂÂ­âÂ¤ i think I am the happiest prsn alive ðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂ¤ÂðÂÂÂ Thnku thnku for fulfilling all my expectations ArjunðÂ¤ÂâÂ¤

I m soo PROUD of you @Thearjunbijlani #ArjunBijlani #KhatronKeKhiladi11 #KKK11 pic.twitter.com/0rQYc1zyUC — ARJUN KI DIWANI 2.0 (@Sarcasticallyf5) September 21, 2021

On her Insta story, #ArjunBijlani's wife Neha shared a picture of #KhatronKeKhiladi11's trophy. Once again Congratulations to @Thearjunbijlani for winning the 11th season. Grand Finale episode to be air on Saturday.#BiggBoss_Tak #KhatronKeKhiladi pic.twitter.com/wsTGHUJxxP — #BiggBoss_TakðÂÂÂï¸Â (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 22, 2021

The shoot for the finale happened a day or so back in Mumbai where all the former contestants, who had been eliminated from the show, had been asked to return. The official winner announcement is going to happen on this coming weekend’s episode.