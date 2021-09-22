Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Twitterati Rejoice Arjun Bijlani's Win On Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Actor Arjun Bijlani has lifted the winner trophy of the adventure-based reality show which is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Bijlani’s wife gave a sneak peek of the trophy, and fans on social media just can't stay calm!

Arjun Bijlani | Twitter

2021-09-22T15:37:35+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 3:37 pm

Actor Arjun Bijlani has been crowned the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi’s latest season. The TV star was one of the strongest contenders of the show. While the official announcement is yet to be made, Bijlani’s wife, Neha, took to social media to share a glimpse of the winner’s trophy, and that itself sent fans on Twitter into a tizzy.

The Bijlani household organised a small party for close friends and family last night. The party was attended by some of the contestants who participated in the show alongside Bijlani. Celebrities like Anushka Sen, Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood and many others were spotted at the party.

Talking of the fans, they’re rejoicing this win of Bijlani on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Here are a few fan reactions:

The shoot for the finale happened a day or so back in Mumbai where all the former contestants, who had been eliminated from the show, had been asked to return. The official winner announcement is going to happen on this coming weekend’s episode.

Outlook Web Bureau Arjun Bijlani Mumbai TV Reality Shows TV Channels Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
