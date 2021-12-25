Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Tom Holland Defends Superhero Movies, Says 'They're Real Art'

The debate on whether Marvel films qualify as art or not has been raging on ever since veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese labelled superhero movies as ‘theme parks’ and ‘not cinema’.

Tom Holland Defends Superhero Movies, Says 'They're Real Art'
Tom Holland wants superhero films to be considered for Oscars.

Trending

Tom Holland Defends Superhero Movies, Says 'They're Real Art'
outlookindia.com
2021-12-25T17:20:12+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 5:20 pm

With his latest film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ turning out to be a huge blockbuster, actor Tom Holland believes superhero movies are worthy of award consideration, including the Oscars.

The debate on whether Marvel films qualify as art or not has been raging on ever since veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese labelled superhero movies as ‘theme parks’ and ‘not cinema’.

Holland weighed in on the debate and said as someone, who featured in both commercial blockbusters as well as indie movies, he believes the only difference between two is the budget allocation.

"You can ask (Martin) Scorsese ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one... I’ve made Marvel movies and I’ve also made movies that have been in the conversation in the world of the Oscars, and the only difference, really, is one is much more expensive than the other," the 25-year-old actor told The Hollywood Reporter.

"But the way I break down the character, the way the director etches out the arc of the story and characters — it’s all the same, just done on a different scale. So I do think they’re real art," he added.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Holland is a known figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), having featured in three Spider-Man movies – ‘Homecoming’ (2017), ‘Far From Home’ (2019) and ‘No Way Home’ (2021). He also starred three other MCU titles – ‘Captain America: Civil War’ (2015), ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018) and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019).

Besides his work in the MCU, Holland is equally known for small-budget hits like ‘The Impossible’, ‘The Lost City of Z’ and The ‘Devil All the Time’.

"When you’re making these films, you know that good or bad, millions of people will see them, whereas when you’re making a small indie film, if it’s not very good no one will watch it, so it comes with different levels of pressure.

"I mean, you can also ask Benedict Cumberbatch or Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson — people who have made the kinds of movies that are ‘Oscar-worthy’ and also made superhero movies — and they will tell you that they’re the same," Holland said. 

(With Inputs From PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Tom Holland Los Angeles Hollywood Marvel Comics Marvel Studios Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ain Dubai Lights Up With Netflix Film 'Minnal Murali'

Ain Dubai Lights Up With Netflix Film 'Minnal Murali'

Festive Reading List: Top 10 Books To Read This X'Mas That Are NOT 'The Christmas Carol'

Sunny Leone's Music Video 'Madhuban' Receives Major Backlash; Netizens React

Kabir Khan Would Give His 'Right Arm To Do A Film With Salman Khan Again'

Sriram Raghavan's Next Titled 'Merry Christmas', Will Team Up With Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi

Celebs From Around The Globe Wish Fans A Merry Christmas

Ariana Grande Deletes Twitter Account Ahead Of Christmas

Christmas Is Here: 10 Quintessential Holiday Recipes We Love

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Pankaj Tripathi Was Not Aware Of India's 1983 World Cup Win Until 1988

Pankaj Tripathi Was Not Aware Of India's 1983 World Cup Win Until 1988

Year-Ender 2021: Celebrity Break-Ups That Shook Up Everyone

Year-Ender 2021: Celebrity Break-Ups That Shook Up Everyone

Jacqueline Fernandez Might Not Go Home This Year For Christmas

Jacqueline Fernandez Might Not Go Home This Year For Christmas

Remembering bell hooks: Political Commitment And The Feminist Movement

Remembering bell hooks: Political Commitment And The Feminist Movement

Read More from Outlook

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead

Chinki Sinha / Six coal miners were shot dead by security forces in an ambush on Dec 4. Seven more people were killed and many injured in second round of firing that night.

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

SA Vs IND: India's Final Frontier, But Dravid As Cool As Ever

SA Vs IND: India's Final Frontier, But Dravid As Cool As Ever

Jayanta Oinam / Loaded with history, wanted and unwanted, the South Africa vs India Test rivalry resumes with a Boxing Day match.

Haridwar 'Dharam Sansad': Activists Call For End To 'Hate Politics' After Viral Communal Speeches

Haridwar 'Dharam Sansad': Activists Call For End To 'Hate Politics' After Viral Communal Speeches

Asad Ashraf / During a recent event held in Haridwar, several religious leaders affiliated with far-right Hindutva organisations asked Hindus to arm themselves and expel Muslims from India.

Advertisement