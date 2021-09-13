Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment ‘The Happening' Takes First Prize At 2021 Venice Film Festival

‘The Happening' Takes First Prize At 2021 Venice Film Festival

‘The Happening' Takes First Prize At 2021 Venice Film Festival
Diwan's movie deals with the topic of abortion in 1960s France

Audrey Diwan's film ‘The Happening’ (L'événement) about the fight for the right to abortion won this year's Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. Paolo Sorrentino's ‘The Hand of God’ came in second.

Trending

‘The Happening' Takes First Prize At 2021 Venice Film Festival
outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T11:13:30+05:30
Deutsche Welle
Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle

More stories from Deutsche Welle
View All

13 September 2021, Last Updated at 11:13 am

A young woman risks going to prison for seeking an abortion in the 1960s in France. Audrey Diwan's hard-hitting drama film "The Happening" about illegal abortion is the second French film to win a major festival this year since Julia Ducournau received the Palme D'Or in Cannes for "Titane" in July.

It was chosen from 21 contenders by a jury led by "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho. The jury also included Chinese-born director and Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, who won the Golden Lion in 2020 with "Nomadland."

After scaling down last year due to COVID-19, the festival's glamour was back in 2021, albeit with necessary pandemic precautions which included mandatory masks, vaccine passes and maximum 50% capacity in the cinemas.

Hollywood stars and the international crème de la crème of the movie scene walked the red carpet in Venice. Among the highlights was undoubtedly the appearance of Ben Affleck with his one-time girlfriend Jennifer Lopez by his side, to the delight of many gossip magazines.

The Golden Lion and women directors

Audrey Diwan is the sixth woman to receive the prestigious Golden Lion Award. Previous winners include Chloe Zhao with "Nomadland", Margarethe von Trotta with "Marianne & Juliane", Agnes Varda with "Vagabond", Mira Nair with "Monsoon Wedding" and Sofia Coppola with "Somewhere."

The award for best actress went to the queen of Spanish cinema, Penelope Cruz, for her role in the comedy "Parallel Mothers" — her latest collaboration with countryman Pedro Almodovar. She thanked the legendary Spanish director for "inspiring me every day with your search for truth."

Italian filmmaker Michelangelo Frammartino received a special jury prize for "Il buco" — a drama film about a group of speleologists discovering a deep cave in a remote area of Italy's south in 1961. US director Maggie Gyllenhall won the prize for best screenplay for her psychological drama "The Lost Daughter."

The Princess Diana bio-pic "Spencer," starring US actress Kristen Stewart as the UK royal, did not receive any awards despite gathering critical acclaim ahead of the festival.

Serious topics set the tone

This year's festival was notably dominated by darker films. The Italian fantasy drama "Freaks Out" had German actor Franz Rogowski starring as an eccentric Nazi in a circus. US actor Oscar Isaac starred in "The Card Counter", a movie about a man who who took part in torture and prisoner abuse in Abu Ghraib. And Jane Campion's Western "The Power of the Dog" — starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst — focuses on two feuding brothers on a Montana ranch in the 1920s and deals with toxic masculinity, repressed homosexuality, jealousy, and addiction. Campion won the award for best director.

In recent years, success at Venice has become a key launchpad for the Oscars. The last four winners — "Nomadland", "Joker", "Roma", and "The Shape of Water" — have all gone on to receive an Academy Award.

Tags

Deutsche Welle London Hollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Britney Spears Is Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears Is Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Is Vidyut Jammwal Engaged To Nandita Mahtani? Here’s All You Need To About Know His Lady Love

Govinda-Krushna Abhishek Family Feud: All You Need To Know

'RRR' Release Postponed: Ram Charan, Jr NTR Starrer Not To Release On October 13; Here’s Why

Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X Win Big At 2021 VMAs; Here’s The Complete List Of Winners

'Free Guy' Movie Review: Ryan Reynolds Is A Super Hero As He Saves The Virtual World And The Film!

'Money Heist' 5: Is Tokyo Dead? Who Will Be The Next Narrator? Here Are All Your Questions Answered

This Week’s Top 5 Songs: ‘Shivers’ By Ed Sheeran To Arjun Kanungo’s ‘Dil Kisi Se’

Photo Gallery

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

Venice Film Festival 2021

Venice Film Festival 2021

Italian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo Wins After Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen Crash Out

Italian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo Wins After Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen Crash Out

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Black Books': A British Comedy Show Centered Around An Eccentric Bookstore Owner

'Black Books': A British Comedy Show Centered Around An Eccentric Bookstore Owner

Anurag Basu: In About 10-15 Years, You Will See The Golden Age Of Cinema

Anurag Basu: In About 10-15 Years, You Will See The Golden Age Of Cinema

‘Secret Superstar’ Actor Raj Arjun On His Struggling Days: ‘I Felt So Hopeless That I felt That The Actor In Me Is Dying

‘Secret Superstar’ Actor Raj Arjun On His Struggling Days: ‘I Felt So Hopeless That I felt That The Actor In Me Is Dying

Vivek Agnihotri: OTT Has Proved That Stars Are Stars Only When A Lot Of Hype Is Created Around Them

Vivek Agnihotri: OTT Has Proved That Stars Are Stars Only When A Lot Of Hype Is Created Around Them

Read More from Outlook

Taliban Using Biometric System To Identify Army, Police Personnel Who Fought Against Them

Taliban Using Biometric System To Identify Army, Police Personnel Who Fought Against Them

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The search operations are meant to capture those officials who, after losing the battle against the Taliban, couldn’t flee from the country and are hiding.

Meet Bhupendra Patel Who Will Take Oath As Gujarat CM Today; Why BJP Chose Him

Meet Bhupendra Patel Who Will Take Oath As Gujarat CM Today; Why BJP Chose Him

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / Bhupendra Patel won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency. A qualified engineer, he is considered close to former chief minister Anandiben Patel.

'Amartya Sen Approach Of Creating Leaky Transfer Programmes Not For Post-Covid India', Says PEA Sanyal

'Amartya Sen Approach Of Creating Leaky Transfer Programmes Not For Post-Covid India', Says PEA Sanyal

Kamalika Ghosh / A study conducted by Azim Premji University has found that the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed 230 million Indians into poverty in the last one year alone.

Congress To Fight UP Polls Under Priyanka Gandhi’s Leadership: Salman Khurshid

Congress To Fight UP Polls Under Priyanka Gandhi’s Leadership: Salman Khurshid

Outlook Web Desk / The former Union minister also said the Congress would not form alliance with any party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Advertisement