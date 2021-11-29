Tanishaa Mukerji Compliments Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice', He Responds

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji, Kajol Mukerji's sister, is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. She alerted her admirers about her health on social media, writing, "Hey everyone, I've been detected COVID positive and will be isolating as required."

The actress is one of the many celebrities that returned to work following the outbreak.

Mukerji made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with 'Sssshhh...' and has since appeared in a number of films, including Uday Chopra's 'Neal n Nikki,' 'Sarkar,' 'Sarkar Raaj,' and many more.

Recently, she took to Twitter to congratulate the Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds starrer, 'Red Notice' while in quarantine. She also complimented director Rawson Thurber for his brainchild. Johnson and Thurber replied to the tweet thanking Mukerji.

@NetflixIndia red notice is all things funny romantic exciting and one gem on my #covid isolating watchlist #rednoticenetflix @netflix @RawsonThurber absolutely loved it. âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂSuch a fun watch and my fave stars @VancityReynolds @GalGadot @TheRock love ur chemistry! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Tanishaa S Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) November 28, 2021

Mukerji is currently preparing for her Bollywood comeback with the film 'Code Name Abdul,' in which she will play the lead role of a RAW agent. Apart from her, Akku Kulhari also appears in the film. Eshwar Gunturu will direct the film, which will be released on December 10, 2021.