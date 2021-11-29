Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Tanishaa Mukerji Compliments Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice', He Responds

Tanisha Mukerji, who recently tested positive for Covid, took to Twitter to congratulate the Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds starrer, 'Red Notice.'

Tanishaa Mukerji Compliments Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice', He Responds
Tanishaa Mukerji compliments Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice', he responds. | Instagram/@tanishaamukerji

Trending

Tanishaa Mukerji Compliments Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice', He Responds
outlookindia.com
2021-11-29T20:24:23+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 8:24 pm

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji, Kajol Mukerji's sister, is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. She alerted her admirers about her health on social media, writing, "Hey everyone, I've been detected COVID positive and will be isolating as required."

The actress is one of the many celebrities that returned to work following the outbreak. 

Mukerji made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with 'Sssshhh...' and has since appeared in a number of films, including Uday Chopra's 'Neal n Nikki,' 'Sarkar,' 'Sarkar Raaj,' and many more.

Recently, she took to Twitter to congratulate the Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds starrer, 'Red Notice' while in quarantine. She also complimented director Rawson Thurber for his brainchild. Johnson and Thurber replied to the tweet thanking Mukerji.

Mukerji is currently preparing for her Bollywood comeback with the film 'Code Name Abdul,' in which she will play the lead role of a RAW agent. Apart from her, Akku Kulhari also appears in the film. Eshwar Gunturu will direct the film, which will be released on December 10, 2021.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Kajol Dwayne Johnson Gal Gadot Ryan Reynolds Mumbai Twitter COVID 19 Film Industry Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

AR Rahman Honoured At 43rd Cairo International Film Festival

AR Rahman Honoured At 43rd Cairo International Film Festival

SS Rajamouli Announces Release Date Of 'RRR' Trailer

'MayDay,' Directed By Ajay Devgn, Has Been Renamed 'Runway 34'

Team 'Inside Edge' Deciphers The Eternal Fascination Of Scandals And Secrets

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ Set To Release In February 2023

Salman Khan All Set To Launch His Niece Alizeh Agnihotri Next Month

BTS Say They Wanted To 'Cry' Before 'Permission To Dance On Stage' Concert

Amitabh Bachchan Seen Getting Emotional While Talking About His Journey On 'KBC'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

Comic Masquerade

Comic Masquerade

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

The Release Date For 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' In India Has Been Pushed Up

The Release Date For 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' In India Has Been Pushed Up

Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Jersey' Trailer Hits 50 Million Views

Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Jersey' Trailer Hits 50 Million Views

45 Hotels Have Been Booked In Ranthambore For Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding

45 Hotels Have Been Booked In Ranthambore For Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding

Salman Khan Urges Fans Not To 'Waste' Milk On 'Antim' Posters, Says 'Give It To Poor Kids'

Salman Khan Urges Fans Not To 'Waste' Milk On 'Antim' Posters, Says 'Give It To Poor Kids'

Read More from Outlook

Meet Parag Agrawal: The New Indian Origin CEO Of Twitter

Meet Parag Agrawal: The New Indian Origin CEO Of Twitter

Outlook Business Team / The incoming CEO is an IIT Bombay graduate who joined Twitter a decade back after having worked at Microsoft, Yahoo and AT&T in research positions.

Omicron: WHO Warns World Should Be Wide Awake

Omicron: WHO Warns World Should Be Wide Awake

Outlook Web Desk / WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the emergence of the highly mutated omicron variant underlines just how perilous and precarious our situation is.

Omicron Scare Looms Over IND Tour Of SA, BCCI Awaits Govt Nod

Omicron Scare Looms Over IND Tour Of SA, BCCI Awaits Govt Nod

Soumitra Bose / Several sporting events have been cancelled due to the new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron. India are scheduled to tour South Africa for a full series.

How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States In India

How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States In India

Outlook Web Desk / India has issued fresh travel restrictions for international travellers coming from 'at risk' nations in the wake of the Omicron outbreak across several countries in the world.

Advertisement