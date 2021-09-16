Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Students Return To Colleges, Campuses Restore Pre-Pandemic Vibes

Students Return To Colleges, Campuses Restore Pre-Pandemic Vibes

After a tiring and slouching year of pandemic colleges, the students are returning to temples of academia. We went around town to check out the campuss buzz in Delhi and NCR.

Students Return To Colleges, Campuses Restore Pre-Pandemic Vibes

Students Return To Colleges, Campuses Restore Pre-Pandemic Vibes
2021-09-17T12:42:27+05:30
Jheelum Basu Priyam Shukla

Jheelum Basu

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 12:42 pm

The university campuses are slowly restoring the quintessential pre-pandemic ambience as the students are back after enduring the long suffocating pandemic break that lasted over a year. 

After befriending gadgets for attending online calsses and and stuffing them with countless e-books for over a year, students finally are back to the real books and are enjoying the majestic aura of the varsity libraries.

Going to the classroom after her college reopened, this girl is standing with all her grace.  Maybe she has seen her college for the first time. The chairs are slanting against the table, awaiting undoing following a lively student chatter.

Standing in formal attire, this student has a presentation to give. Doing the last minute preparations to give a real life presentation, she is calm and cheery. The overly comforting laptop presentations are things of the past now. 

Meeting each other after long time, this academic duo is back on to critical thinking. Because after all, discussions between the walls of alma mater, matter. 

Finally the selfie time is here. Meeting calssmates in person outside the screen of a mobile and laptop is something they have all been waiting for so long. Also, another perk is no internet glitches now can interrupt the long pending super exciting converstaions.

No amount of virtual group chats or video calls can suffice the amount joy that can be felt in real life conversations with friends. Technology too has it's own limitations. The corridoors must have missed these giggles all this while.

For some, gadgets and best friends are still synonymous. It might take for some a little while to blend. But hey, that's okay too. What's the rush?

 After spending countless days on pajamas and loose tees, finally it's time for them to put on all the favourite attires resting on their closets. 

Logging in together to join the online lectures is past now. Waiting for a friend to enter the class together is the real thing. 

Taking the mask off for a little while to click a pretty picture for Instagram doesn't hurt anyone. Afterall it's the campus reopening day. But yes, putting the mask on immediately once the lens closes is a must.

Students gathered at the corridoor during the class breaks. From chits chats to exchange of seminal ideas, from debates to serious discussions, the corridoors fall amongst the list of the the most happening places inside the campus.

New Delhi Colleges Education Lockdown Covid-19 Cases Students
